Pantone's 2020 Color Of The Year Will Have You Feeling Blue In The Best Way

2019 flew by so quickly, I hardly got a chance to really "live" in Living Coral, but December is here, and Pantone's 2020 Color Of The Year has a totally different, much more relaxed vibe. The newest hue to obsess over is none other than Classic Blue, and yes, this does mean rocking a denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo is now more acceptable than ever before. While the phrase "feeling blue" often implies sadness and negativity, Pantone's Classic Blue has a much more uplifting energy. It's calm and comforting, reliable and beautiful, and exactly the vibe this world needs to start off the new decade on the right foot.

When announcing the new Color Of The Year, Pantone took to Instagram to share some backstory on the blue hue. "PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity," Pantene wrote. "Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build." After a hectic end to the decade, these chill vibes are just what I need to erase 2019 from my mind and focus on making 2020 count. Plus, the shade totally pushes the envelope when it comes to makeup. If you're into Classic Blue, here are a few ways to incorporate the shade into your beauty routine:

Unlike most liquid shadows, Smith & Cult's formula has a smoky black base, and coupled with the glizy blue pigments, it mimics the night sky vibes of Classic Blue perfectly.

The easiest way to add a little blue to your beauty routine is on your nails, and Olive & June have concocted the perfect blue jeans hue to mimic Classic Blue's calming aura.

Looking to make a statement? Ring in the new year with a Classic Blue pout, courtesy this glitzy lippie by Givenchy.

If you're hoping for a more minimalist take, a fresh face and a few swipes of blue mascara should do the trick. ColourPop's BFF Mascara comes in a bevy of bright shades, but "Blue Ya Mind" is especially fitting for 2020.

Blue is the new black! Swap your go-to liner for this navy version by Glossier Play. Use it for everything from tightlining to statement-making graphic designs.