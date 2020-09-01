Season 1 of Outer Banks was nothing short of drama-filled. With John B and Sarah assumed dead by their friends, the Pogues' gold stolen, and a few major cliffhangers, the finale episode left fans eager for more. While it might be a while before fans get to see how everything will play out, the Outer Banks Season 2 news, cast info, and plot details that are known so far might be enough to keep everyone satisfied until that moment comes. So, let's review what's up with the sophomore season of the hit Netflix drama.

Fans were rightfully thrown for a loop at the end of Season 1 when John B and Sarah were caught in a storm while fleeing from the cop. Although they didn't die like the town thought, they were separated from their friends and were left without any of that gold they searched for throughout all of Season 1. Fans are now anxiously looking forward to the second season of the Netflix hit drama to see the two romantic leads reunited with the rest of the Pogues... and also hopefully reclaim that treasure.

While there are not a ton of concrete details about Season 2 of Outer Banks as of yet, there are still plenty of facts and hints out there already that should get fans pumped for the upcoming season. Here's all of the Season 2 Outer Banks information that's out there thus far:

'Outer Banks' Season 2 Cast

All those who were alive at the end of Season 1 will presumably return for the second season. From the Pogues, that means John B (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Kiara (Madison Bailey) are all expected to return. Kook queen Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) is also coming back, and it's expected her villainous father Ward (Charles Esten), her brother Rafe (Drew Starkey), her step-mom Rose (Caroline Arapoglou), and her ex-BF Topper (Austin North) will also be part of Season 2.

It's also very possible a few new characters will become part of Season 2 as well. Though there was that rumor about Charli D'Amelio joining the Season 2 cast (which was debunked by Stokes himself), no official new casting announcements have yet been made.

'Outer Banks' Season 2 Release Date

Although Season 2 was announced on July 24, fans shouldn't expect to see it hit Netflix until at least 2021, since the coronavirus pandemic halted film and TV productions for most of spring and summer 2020. Luckily, according to Stokes' Instagram, Season 2 production kicked off at the end of August, meaning things are finally ~happening~.

'Outer Banks' Season 2 Trailer

There is unfortunately no trailer for Season 2 of Outer Banks yet, since trailers usually drop the month before the series is due to air. With that knowledge, fans might have to wait awhile until they can check out an official glimpse of what's to come.

'Outer Banks' Season 2 Plot Details

Season 1 saw the Pogues search North Carolina's Outer Banks for a ship that sunk with millions of dollars of gold on board. By the finale, fans saw them locate the treasure, only to have it stolen by Ward. Ward also framed John B for the murder of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), which drove him and Sarah to flee from the cops on boat in the middle of a major storm. Along the way, their boat capsized and everyone back in the OBX presumed they were dead. Luckily, they got rescued by another boat, and as of Season 1's ending, they're on their way to the Bahamas to take back what was stolen from them.

Series creator Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly the boat-wreck ending of Season 1 set up the sophomore season to start in a new location. "We'll definitely have at least a part of Season 2 that'll take place in the Bahamas," he explained. "But it'll all come back to the Outer Banks because that's our spiritual home. So we'll get back to the Outer Banks pretty quickly."

In the same interview, Pate teased some new plots on the horizon. "There will definitely be some new mysteries and some new ideas," he said. "It all comes off the same spine of the same story but it branches out in ways that hopefully the audience won't see coming.

As for the Kooks, by the end of Season 1, it seemed they began to choose different paths for themselves. Rafe (Drew Starkey) committed even more to his dark ways while Sarah's ex Topper (Austin North) attempted to get some redemption for himself. Season 2 is expected to explore those changes in dynamic. "We want to continue to develop Rafe’s pathology as he starts to come apart after having murdered Peterkin in Season 1. So he'll play a big part in Season 2, for sure," Pate explained. "And we love Austin North, we really love the performance that he gave as Topper, so he's going to play a pretty big role as well. But a big debate will be whether he does the right thing or the class thing, so that'll be an ongoing story line in Season 2 too."

'Outer Banks' Season 2 Theories

There's a theory circulating that, in the wake of the presumed loss of John B and Sarah, the tight-knit Pogue friend group might break up. Pankow, who plays JJ, said the new dynamic will likely affect his character the most.

"I think I really want to see him struggle with coming to terms with the fact that his best friend is gone, and what's the point in trying anymore?" Pankow told Seventeen. "I think that's something that I want to see. And, if that doesn't happen, that's okay. But I think that would be a great arc for JJ and the Pogues to fall apart until we know John B is back."

Stokes has another theory: His character's luck might run out. "I don't know how many lives [John B's] got left, at this point," Stokes told Bustle, and Cline agreed. "I think at some point, we will see what they're running from catch up to them," she said, adding that she thinks the Camerons will "definitely find out" that Sarah and John B are alive.

There are also theories circulating about a potential new villain on the horizon for Season 2. If Ward goes to jail after the revelations from the Season 1 finale, for example, Twitter user @bb_jelly_fish said his wife Rose could become the main villain in Season 2. Meanwhile, Reddit user @quavoratatouille said John B's uncle could play the villain next season. Although fans don't know much about his character, they do know he abandoned his teenage nephew, so there's possibility he might come back after hearing about the gold.

Check back for more Outer Banks Season 2 news as it becomes available.