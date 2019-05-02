The coolest athletic wear brand du jour just dropped a lineup of beach and pool-ready staples, and it's a total color-shocked dream. Outdoor Voices' H2OV Swim Collection is chock full of neons and pastels, with a tropical print to boot, so if you've been looking to liven up your summer wardrobe you should definitely consider starting here.

As described on Outdoor Voices' site, "H₂OV is our assortment of sporty, chlorine-resistant, UPF 50+ UV protected swimwear — with a few aquatic friends in tow." That's right, not only is the collection bursting with eye-popping colors, but it's also innovative AF! Whether you're looking for a sporty bikini or an effortless one-piece it'll have something that will keep you protected from rays while looking beyond cool, which is pretty unique as far as swimwear competitors go. Oh, and those "aquatic friends" they mention? The collection also includes a packable brimmed sunhat, a water resistance sport watch, Outdoor Voices-branded towels, and two exclusive pairs of playful Teva's. The sandals are definitely the highlight of the accessories reel and are available in two candy colored palettes — they'll literally give you happy feet.

While you really should peruse the collection in full, I picked out some of my favorite styles to give you a taste of just how good it really is, below.

Jungle Boogie

Splash Cross Back One Piece $100 H2OV Buy Now

This print is every plant mom's dream. Covered in fronds and blooms that are set against a turquoise background, it's ultra lush, and it's criss crossed back straps give it an extra fresh feel.

Spring In Your Step

Women's Hurricane XLT2 $85 H2OV Buy Now

Find me a shoe that embodies springtime more, I'll wait. Featuring straps in beautiful pastel hues as well as a two-tone sole, this Teva looks like it's been pulled straight out of some whimsical fairyland.

Cherry On Top

Splash Femme One Piece $100 H2OV Buy Now

There's no better color combination for summer than bright red and bubblegum pink, and this suit combines them in the most perfect of ways.

Watch Out

Freestyle Shark Classic Clip $55 H2OV Buy Now

If you were born in the '80s or early '90s then you definitely had a watch like this as a little kid. Channel your younger self and rock the grown-up versions, because it's clearly still cool.

Lemonade Stand

Splash Racerback Top $55 H2OV Buy Now

In case you wanted to have a brightness competition with the sun.

Bottoms Up

Splash Classic Bottom $45 H2OV Buy Now

A straightforward brief that comes in a few colors. Simple, straightforward, and sleek.

Split Decision

Splash High Neck Top $55 H2OV Buy Now

If you like simple swimwear but you can choose just one color, this high neck top is for you. Featuring a split color way and sports bra-like silhouette, it's sporty cool at it's best.

'

Perfect Pair

Splash Classic Bottom $45 Outdoor Voices Buy Now

Yes, they come in pink.

Short Order

Rec Shorts $55 H2OV Buy Now

If one jungle print item wasn't enough for you, fear not. These shorts will let you double down on the fronds.

Catch Some Waves

Beach Towel $50 H2OV Buy Now

What would a swimwear collection be without a towel? The Outdoor Voices logo gets a wavy update in fuzzy form. Lay out on this and everyone will know that you're repping H2OV — it doesn't get trendier than that.