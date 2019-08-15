The whole point of the athleisure trend is to be able to transition your gym clothes into your everyday life and still look good. Basically, it's comfy cool at its most versatile. While bright matching sets and effortlessly cute rompers are great, Outdoor Voices' Exercise Dress is on a level of its own when it comes to dual functionality and straight up stylishness. If you didn't know better, you'd think it was a simple skater dress at first glance. But feel its stretchy material and get a sneak peak at the attached leotard-like liner underneath, and you'll realize it really is a sartorial trailblazer that breaks all the workout gear rules.

As described in a press release from Outdoor Voices, "We first launched The Exercise Dress in May 2018 as an alternative to leggings that would allow people to reimagine the way fitness comes to life. A Dress that would make you feel unstoppable, empowered, and that could take you to and from a variety of activities." While it initially featured a brief liner, the company updated the dress to feature a bike short liner complete with a cellphone pocket at the request of customers. Now, the dress is Outdoor Voices' highest rated, most requested, and most reviewed offering, and in celebration of a handful of new color ways that it will now be offered in, it is relaunching on Aug. 15. Wearing a dress to the gym doesn't seem so crazy now, does it?

Originally offered in Evergreen, Black Polka (black featuring white polkadots), Black, and Navy, the dress will now also be available in Dove Frost (it looks like a sheet of cracked ice), Mineral Blooms (a cheery blue, yellow, and green floral), and Provincial Blue (a dusty, steely blue). This means that no matter what colors or patterns you tend to gravitate towards, there will be something to strike your fancy.

The dress is perfect for those brunch-to-gym or gym-to-brunch Sundays when you don't want to go home in between activities, and seeing as regular athletic sneakers have been cool to pair with literally any look for seasons now, you don't have to think about changing footwear, either. In terms of the dress' functionality when you're breaking a sweat, I guarantee you'll remain comfortable and unrestricted in movement, no matter what your routine looks like. Take it from someone who has tried on the garment and contorted herself into as many pretzel-y shapes she can remember from her years as a dancer — the thing is extremely pleasant to wear.

"Today, we've seen that you really CAN Do Anything In A Dress — from skateboarding, climbing, cycling, running marathons, and more — all of which our community has shown us," reads the press release. You only need to look to Instagram, specifically at photos tagged with #doingthings, to see just how true that statement is.

The Exercise Dress is available now at Outdoor Voices for $100. Seeing as it's really a two-in-one purchase, it's more than worth it.