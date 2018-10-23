If you're still gagging over the fact that rotisserie chicken-infused candy canes now exist for the most questionable savory-sweet holiday crossover ever, I've got some good news. Oreo candy canes are the tasty stocking stuffers that will restore your faith in festive food mash-ups, and they're already back on store shelves. Whether you're team chocolate biscuit or team crème, you won't be able to get enough of America's favorite candy cane (yep, I said it).

ICYMI, Oreo candy canes first came to town in 2017 and *surprise surprise* they were a cult hit. Just to be clear, these are candy canes chock full of the Oreo cookie flavor you know and love, not the other way around. Instead of the classic red and white piping that's a staple of most candy canes, Spangler (aka the scientists behind this delectable concoction) decided to put a decidedly Beetlejuice-esque twist on the holiday candy with black and white swirls that promise to gift your tastebuds the perfect balance of icing and cookie with each lick.

Per the product description on Spangler.com, the company recommends that you try out the "allergen and gluten free" bites for "eating, tree decorations, stocking stuffers, gift baskets, holiday recipes, and more." Because one of these bad boys just isn't enough to get you through the holidays, you can order 12 packages of 12 Oreo candy canes on Spangler's website. Considering that you'll have 144 of these black-and-white striped treats in your possession to last you the rest of the year, there's no reason not to start the celebrations early by busting them out for Halloween, no tricks necessary.

SPANGLER

If you need further proof that this flavor combination is genius, you can look at the hype surrounding Trader Joe's Peppermint Joe-Joe's. Despite the name, devotees know that the retailer's "Joe-Joe's" are the exact same thing as Oreos. When Thanksgiving food mania starts coming around in November, Trader Joe's Peppermint Joe-Joe's drop like clockwork, and people go completely wild. According to TheKitchn.com, TJ's Joe-Joe line is their third most popular product (behind staples like the retailer's totally dreamy Orange Chicken), and the Peppermint Joe-Joe's — which are basically Oreos with crunchy bits of candy cane embedded in the crème filling — are arguably the most popular flavor. I mean, there's even a Facebook group devoted to how great they are, which is pretty much PSL status.

In other words, this is a tried-and-true foodie mash-up that can't be beat, and I think we were all waiting for someone to try it the other way around. Plus, according to Delish, you don't have to wait until the holidays get your hands on these goodies. Oreo Candy Canes are back right now, people, so run, don't walk, to your nearest grocery store and start stocking up for all the stocking stuffer magic come December. Or, if you're feeling extra adventurous slash in need of a "trick" to go with your "treat" for Oct. 31, grab a box or two of Archie McPhee's Rotisserie Chicken candy canes. Kudos to you if you're brave enough to try them, because I think I'll be sticking with these Oreo-inspired bad boys.