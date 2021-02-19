Applebee's is launching a new delivery concept out of its kitchens with a tasty menu inspired by one of the country's most popular snacks. The new online-only restaurant Comic Wings is selling Cheetos-covered chicken wings covered in the iconic neon orange dust — and each option sounds more mouthwatering than the last. Whether you're craving a Flamin' Hot makeover or you want something more traditional, this unique online wings eatery has got you covered.

Wings and Cheetos fans can now enjoy the best of both worlds in one crispy and juicy bite, thanks to the drop of Cosmic Wings' online menu, which launched on Feb. 17. While all the bites are prepared in one of 1,300 Applebee's kitchens around the country, it's a separate concept from the OG restaurant, and you'll need to order online from Cosmic Wings on the Uber Eats app to try one of these creative offerings.

Speaking of creative offerings, you can order boneless and traditional wings as well as fried cheese bites with a crispy coating of bright orange or red cheese dust, thanks to the addition of regular Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos dusting, respectively. (Yes, that means you can have Cheetos-covered cheese sticks, which OMG.) Prices and sizes depend on location, but the average 10-count Cheetos wings are between $10.99 and $12.99.

For dippin', you can pick from signature dips and sauces like honey BBQ, house-made ranch, or bleu cheese as well as the eatery's ~exclusive~ dangerously cheesy Original Cheetos and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot wing sauces.

According to CNN, Scott Gladstone, VP of strategy and development for Applebee's, said Cheetos' parent company PepsiCo and Applebee's came up with the recipes for the Cheetos dishes together, which definitely ups the expectations on how the new menu is going to taste.

In the mood for something more classic? The online eatery also offers an assortment of traditional wings, boneless wings, and chicken tender dippers in addition to game-day sides like cheese bites, waffle fries, and onion rings.

You don't have to worry about leaving your home and venturing outside to grab your Cosmic Wings order as the online concept is only offering delivery through Uber Eats. From now until Feb. 28, you can score free delivery by placing any order for at least $15 on the Uber Eats app, giving you an extra incentive to go ham on the wings or accompany your Cheetos-covered goodies with a tasty side (or two). In line with the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31, make sure to wear a mask and keep your distance if you meet your delivery driver at the door, and wash your hands after throwing away the packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.