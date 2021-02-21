It's no secret that Olivia Rodrigo is a huge Swiftie. It makes sense, then, that she would mention the iconic musician while talking about the music that had a major impact on her growing up. So it's not surprising that Olivia Rodrigo's new video listing her favorite songs has multiple Taylor Swift shoutouts, including a major throwback and a very recent release.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the star celebrated her 18th birthday by posting a YouTube video titled, "Top 18 Songs For My 18th Birthday." As the title suggests, it features Rodrigo breaking down a list of "the eighteen songs that shaped me into the woman and the songwriter I am today." There were plenty of tracks from beloved female musicians like Billie Eilish, Fiona Apple, Halsey, and Kacey Musgraves. But unsurprisingly, the list started and ended with Swift.

The first song she brought up was "Picture to Burn," one of Swift's earliest releases. "I'm the biggest Swiftie ever, and I never stop talking about it," Rodrigo laughed, adding that Swift's early single was her first-ever favorite song. Coming in at 13th (an important number for all Swifties) was the 1989 track "Out of the Woods." Coincidentally, that also happens to be Rodrigo's mom's favorite Swift song. "And the bridge in 'Out of the Woods' is just so good, like, I scream it at the top of my lungs," she gushed.

Rounding out the 18-song list was "Betty," from the singer's 2020 album Folklore. "This song, specifically, completely changed my life," Rodrigo said. "Just the way that she made this storyline out of a couple songs on the album. She just created this world, and it sort of felt like Folklore was a movie. And she had these characters, and it was this whole intricate story through songs. I was just so fascinated by the way she did that."

The "Drivers License" singer's love of Swift was made very clear back in January, when Swift commented on Rodrigo's Instagram. After Rodrigo's debut single climbed the US iTunes chart, she was emotional over it placing right behind Swift's newly released evermore bonus tracks. "Next to Taylor on the US iTunes chart I'm in tears," she wrote in a Jan. 9 Insta post.

Swift then commented, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," prompting Rodrigo to respond in the most Gen Z way possible: An iconic TikTok. Seeing the rising star's Swiftie love come full circle is the best, and who knows? Maybe they'll even collab someday.