All eyes were on Olivia Rodrigo for her first major televised performance of "Drivers License." Fans are used to seeing the singer on their TV screens portraying Nini Salazar-Roberts on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but her Feb. 4 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon marked her first time singing her new song live. The track instantly blew up after its January release, and the tweets about Olivia Rodrigo's Tonight Show "Drivers License" performance went equally as viral not only because she chose a piano rendition of the single, but her outfit had a secret Taylor Swift shoutout.

Before Rodrigo appeared on Fallon for her first televised performance, she first gave fans a raw, unfiltered show on Instagram. The pop star uploaded a video performing "Drivers License" at home on Dec. 27, and it showed off her flawless vocal chops. So, when Rodrigo announced her first big late night show appearance on Feb. 2, fans knew they were in for a treat. "THURSDAY! IM SO EXCITED!" Rodrigo captioned an Instagram promoting the performance.

Fans instantly fell into a frenzy of excitement. "Late night is about to go crazy!" one fan commented. "GO OFF QUEENNNNNN," another excited fan wrote.

Let me tell you, Rodrigo definitely delivered with her TV debut of "Driver's License." She put all her emotions into her live performance, which featured her sitting down playing the piano backed by gorgeous violin instrumentals.

Fans were in tears seeing Rodrigo leave her heart out on the stage, but they also couldn't help but notice her outfit, which gave off major "Cardigan" vibes. In August 2020, Swift dropped "Cardigan" as the lead single off her surprise eighth studio album, Folklore. Rodrigo is a huge Swiftie, so it wouldn't be surprising if the cozy sweater she wore on the Tonight Show was a nod toward her idol.

After Rodrigo dropped "Driver's License" on Jan. 8, Swift even gifted her a cardigan from her Folklore merchandise line, so it's possible it could be the very same one.

Whatever the case, Rodrigo's debut performance of "Driver's License" was a huge milestone and fans will never forget it.