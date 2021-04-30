Just because season two of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series isn’t out until May 14 doesn’t mean the show’s fans aren’t already hungry for more bops — especially brand-new, original ones. But there’s good news: Although HTMTMTS isn’t returning just yet, a new duet performed by co-leads Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett came out on April 29, and stans are already getting super emo over the perfect musical chemistry between Nini and Ricky. HTMTMTS' Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Basset’s “Even When/The Best Part” duet lyrics are sweet AF, and reading them will make you even more excited to watch the show’s second season.

The first season of HTMTMTS ended with Ricky (Basset) confessing his love to Nini (Rodrigo) and the sweethearts finally sharing a kiss. In the best way possible, that finale alone was a lot to process — but even juicier were all the real-life rumors surrounding the co-stars. 18-year-old Rodrigo kicked off her solo career in January 2021 with “drivers license,” which not only broke Spotify records but was also rumored to be about Basset, since the two supposedly dated while filming the first season of HTMTMTS. Rodrigo and Bassett never cleared up this speculation, so, just days later, fans were even more shook to hear new rumors of Bassett cuffing up with Disney talent Sabrina Carpenter, whose single “Skin” was believed to be a response to Rodrigo’s debut single.

We’ll never really know the true story behind either of these songs — or the love-triangle situation between Rodrigo, Basset, and Carpenter. But not gonna lie: The off-screen drama surrounding Bassett and Rodrigo’s friendship definitely makes “Even When/The Best Part” even more romantic. Not only do the co-stars’ harmonies sound flawless as ever, but the lyrics they’re singing are so touching (even if they're not actually about each other).

As its title suggests, “Even When/The Best Part” is such a unique song because it’s almost like two songs blended into one — an uber-heartfelt element that Disney executive Steve Vincent said captured “the voices of [Nini and Ricky’s] expressing their love for each other,” reports Billboard. Peep the tune’s video and full lyrics below (while I go cry some hopeless-romantic tears).

Verse 1: Rodrigo & Bassett

I think of you when the wind blows

Every night, I've been countin' the days

I see your face almost every night

'Cause I just wanna be there when you wake

Sure, maybe Salt Lake is not close

Denver always seems so far away

But I'm still breathin' you in deep

But I hope you know that we're still close

Chorus: Rodrigo, Bassett & Both

Because

The best part is knowin' there's somethin' in my dreams that always makes me smile, it's you

Even when you and I are worlds apart, I hold you in my heart

The best part is knowin' there's someone in my life that makes it all worthwhile

Even when I'm a thousand miles away, I wish that I could stay with you

It's you

Verse 2: Rodrigo & Bassett

When I don't know what to do

I shouldn't fear

No, I'm never givin' up, never givin' up on you, baby

'Cause I'm never givin' up, never givin' up on us, baby

I wish you were here

There's no need to be blue

Chorus: Rodrigo, Bassett & Both

Because

The best part is knowin' there's somethin' in my dreams that always makes me smile, it's you

Even when you and I are worlds apart, I hold you in my heart

The best part is knowin' there's someone in my life that makes it all worthwhile

Even when I'm a thousand miles away, I wish that I could stay with you

It's you

Outro: Rodrigo & Bassett

You, you, with you

You, you, it's you, with you

I wish that I could stay with you

It's you