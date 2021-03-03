Believe it or not, even celebrities have celeb crushes... and sometimes, they're pretty unexpected. During a March 2 radio interview with 103.7 KISS FM, Olivia Rodrigo called Pete Davidson her celebrity crush, which I def did not see coming. Davidson's name came up while the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was sharing her reaction to Saturday Night Live's "Drivers License" sketch during their Feb. 20 episode. Unsurprisingly, she was a big fan of it.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Drivers License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Drivers License,'" she explained during the interview. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday, too, so it was just a crazy day." Talk about the ultimate birthday present.

ICYMI, the sketch revolved around a bunch of guys playing pool in a bar, where things quickly escalated after host Regé-Jean Page chose to play "Drivers License" on the jukebox. While the men feigned confusion at first, they eventually admitted they're very familiar with the song (as well as the whole Rodrigo/Joshua Bassett/Sabrina Carpenter love triangle), and by the end of the sketch, they were all belting out the song together.

Soon after the episode aired, Rodrigo took to Twitter to express her excitement. "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," she tweeted. And while I imagined Davidson's line comparing Rodrigo to her idol Swift was particularly thrilling, the fact that Davidson is her celeb crush makes the moment even better.

However, if you follow Rodrigo on Instagram, then you know this isn't the first time she's hinted at her ~feelings~ for the SNL star. Back in October 2020, Rodrigo shared a series of pics on Instagram captioned "Utah tings," and if you swipe to the last pic in the carousel, you'll see a framed photo of a blue-haired Davidson inexplicably sitting on top of a toilet. (The frame, that is... not Davidson himself.)

This whole situation is bizarre AF, but I'm totally here for it.