Get excited because this weekend is bringing with it two excellent events. Firstly, it's Daylight Savings, which means you'll be able to get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday night—dreams, literally! And perhaps even more exciting is Old Navy's Rockstar Denim sale, which will also take place on Sunday, November 4 and is offering some of the retailer's most loved styles at seriously slashed prices both in-store and online. With the cold weather officially upon us there's no better time to officially put your cutoffs in storage and stock your closet with jeans that you know you'll be wearing all season long, so this is a sale you don't want to miss out on.

Old Navy has officially coined November 4 "National Rockstar Day," and to celebrate the holiday, they're offering Rockstar Denim starting at just $15. $15 jeans?! It's almost too good to be true. Rockstar Denim comes in an array of styles and washes so there'll definitely be a pair that'll pique your interest and seeing as they typically retail from $34.99 to $44.99, the discounts really are impressive. As an added bonus, if you're a New Yorker you'll be able to shop the sale until 2:00 am at Old Navy's Times Square location (clocks will be set back one hour at 2:00 am in each timezone across the country ). Night owls, this sale is for you.

Below is a sampling of some of the best Rockstar Denim styles to give you an idea of the sartorial goodness you can get in on but I recommend you check out the line's offerings in full. Trust me, they rock. (The prices noted are pre-sale discount.)

High Life

These are actually my ideal skinny jeans thanks to their high waist and button-up closure. I'd wear them with a vintage band tee and my Dr. Martens for a truly rockstar-inspired look. Festive, no?

Blue Jean Baby

Everyone needs an everyday, go-to pair of mid-rise jeans and this option, which features a medium wash, would do the trick. No distressing, no embroidery, no button details—just classic coolness.

Dark Arts

Another great pair of black high-rise pants, this time without the button-up closure. They're perfect for weekend nights out.

Split Personality

Two-tone denim always instantly makes any outfit look immediately more styled out and this pair of jeans is no different. Matched with a plain black peacoat and matching booties, they'd make for the perfect weekend look.

Button Up!

Pair these with a cropped gray sweater and silver earrings to match their buttons and you've got yourself a cozy and cute winter look.

Gray Scale

I love pairing gray pants with a black sweater and black heeled booties for nights out as a means of escaping my typical all-black winter uniform.

Velvet Underground

They're pink and they're velvet. Need I say more?

Good Light

Thanks to their lighter wash, these jeans remind me a bit of the '90s. Time to pull out your combat boots.

Go Deep

Because everyone needs a pair of dark wash midnight blue jeans in their collection.