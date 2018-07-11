There are few days as special as the one when Cardi B gave birth. The 25-year-old rapper and her 26-year-old husband, Offset, just welcomed their first daughter together into the world and fans are losing their minds. But let's be real, no matter what your reaction is, Offset's is surely better. Offset's reaction to Cardi B giving birth is the cutest thing you'll read today.

Cardi B announced on July 11, 2018 that she had given birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10. Cardi made the announcement on Instagram, posting the most beautiful photo of herself surrounded by flowers, naked, with a pregnant belly. The caption simply read, "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn." Later on July 11, Cardi posted a second photo from the same shoot, with the caption reading, "Kulture :’)...no better feeling ❤️🌸."

Offset showed his joy on Twitter, writing, "K U L T U R E M Y P R I N C E S S." He also re-tweeted news articles announcing his daughter's birth, and posted a beautiful photo of Cardi with the caption, "K U L T U R E 7/10/18."

The truth is, Cardi B and Offset have had quite the relationship. Both rappers welcomed fame at a rapid pace. Some worried it was all too much too soon for Cardi B to be able to continue at the speed she's going, but she begs to differ. During a candid interview with iHeartMedia's Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club, Cardi B confessed she preferred to have children earlier in life so she would have the energy to keep up. She explained, "I'm a grown woman, I'm 25 years old, I'm a schmillionaire. ...I'm prepared for this." She added, "I don't want to wait until I'm 30-something to have a kid. I want my kid now, now that I have energy."

As for her career, Cardi B thinks everyone is freaking out over nothing. She has no intentions of slowing down and is here to keep making hits. She told The Breakfast Club, "A lot of people were telling me, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'OK, I'm pregnant, but I have a game plan, Y'all gonna have a job still.'"

She added,

Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM on YouTube

Now that Kulture is here, Cardi B and Offset seem to have fully moved forward from cheating rumors that circulated earlier this year. Elite Daily reached out to Cardi and Offset's teams regarding the cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. When Cardi B made the decision to stay with her baby's daddy, she says she caught a lot of heat from fans. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she kindly reminded everyone it's none of their damn business what she does and does not do in her relationship. She told Cosmo,

Cardi B also admitted, "It’s not right, what he f*cking did," then added, "but people don’t know what I did, 'cause I ain’t no angel."

Based on Offset's reaction his baby girl being born, it looks like this family is well on their way to some badass bliss. I just want in with this family.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.