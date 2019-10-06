Astrology doesn't sugarcoat the truth. But, honestly, why would you ever want it to? Astrology presents you with an opportunity to delve deeper into the cycle of life. In order to truly embrace growth and become a better person, you've got to keep overcoming obstacles. After all, that's how you continue to learn — by remaining open to change. Even though all you might want is a break from all the mayhem, you need to trust it will eventually amount to something incredible. Keep this in mind when I say October 7, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, because this is only temporary.

With communicative Mercury forming an opposition with erratic Uranus on Oct. 7, you can expect a spike in your anxiety levels. This transit encourages your mind to race and your impatience to intensify, so try to breathe and stay centered. Brilliant ideas may arrive if you find it in you to focus. Venus — planet of love and money — later opposes Uranus on Oct. 12, spinning a sense of uncertainty throughout your relationships, as well as unpredictability with your bank account. Try to let go of your need for control and to embrace your own independence. While you shouldn't make any rash decisions yourself, you should expect others to be less reliable than usual.

The week ends with a full moon in Aries on Oct. 13, which is just the cherry on top of an already hectic time. All full moons are marked by intense emotions and life-altering revelations, but as it forms a square with cold Saturn and obsessive Pluto, these revelations may be less optimistic than one would hope.

If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Cancer, Sagittarius, or Pisces, here's why this week might be challenging:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You May Feel Like Hiding Away From The Rest Of Society

With the sun in your fourth house of home and family, you're already feeling sensitive and ready to close the shutters and hide. As the sun forms a square with Saturn, it may be all the more difficult to find the comfort you need. This energy could feel cold and inhibiting instead of soft and loving. Let it show you what needs improvement. Saturn doesn't want you to get too comfortable.

The good news? Romance is just getting started for you because Venus enters your fifth house of fun and pleasure this week. Get ready to crush hard and flirt shamelessly.

Sagittarius: You're Being Pulled Into Your Own Secret World

Now that both Venus and Mercury are in your 12th house of the subconscious, you may be feeling remote and withdrawn. Instead of being the life of the party or the quick thinker you normally are, you might feel more like sitting with your emotions and reflecting on your pain. This is necessary, so don't fight it. Engage in therapeutic and introspective activities. You're healing in ways you can't possibly imagine.

Luckily, this full moon will be so creative and thrilling, as it takes place in your artistic and loving fifth house. Let your inner child come out and play.

Pisces: Your Emotions Are Probably Intense And Overwhelming

You've been going through a dark and powerful time. The sun is in your eighth house of death and rebirth, which is just as intense as it sounds. You're letting go of the old and making way for the new. As the sun forms a square with Saturn this week, you may have to say goodbye to something you're not emotionally prepared to part with. It's time to step up to the plate and do what needs to be done.

At least you're getting a breath of fresh air this week. With Venus and Mercury in your adventurous ninth house, you're on the brink of a beautiful new journey.