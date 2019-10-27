It's nearly Halloween and the cosmos are throwing quite the horror show. This time of year is known for unexpected thrills, goosebumps crawling along your skin, and, of course, a creative means of expressing yourself. Throw on your wildest costume, let go of your inhibitions, and remember nothing is as it seems. This might sound foreboding, but October 28, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs, because they are living for this creepy-crawly energy. If your sun or rising sign falls under Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you're about to experience a Halloween you and your friends will talk about for years to come.

There are some years you might lay low on Halloween, and some years you go all out. If you were looking for an excuse to take advantage of this eccentric holiday, look no further, because the sun forms an opposition to unpredictable Uranus on Oct. 28 and there's no way you'll feel comfortable with monotony and routine. Don your best costume and pretend to be someone else for a little while, because Uranus has arrived to shake you out of your comfort zone. Luckily, you won't feel too uncomfortable there, because communicative Mercury forms a conjunction with romantic Venus on Oct. 30, upping the flirtatious energy and making everything feel more beautiful and aligned. Let this transit help you manifest your creative ideas and connect with others on an emotional level.

I know this all sounds fun and fancy, but what would Halloween be without something spooky? Mercury stations retrograde on Oct. 31 in dark, mysterious, and secretive Scorpio. Prepare for secrets to be unearthed and for desire to point you in strange directions.

Cancer: There's So Much Unexpected Beauty Surrounding You

If you've been contemplating an artistic idea, there's no better time to do it than now. You're feeling more open to taking a risk and less concerned about that critic on your shoulder, yet your imagination is vivid with color and light. Spend time expressing yourself this week in any way you see fit. Fall in love with the world you live in, whether it's with another person or a project. Being an adult does not mean sacrificing your inner child and throwing your former self into the flames. Nurture your feelings and be yourself.

Scorpio: You're Feeling Inspired To Try Something Exciting And New

You might be feeling a little bit unpredictable this week and there's nothing wrong with that. You often like things to remain as they are, and change tends to both thrill and terrify you. However, you won't be able to sit still at this time and your desire to rebel against your constraints might shock even you. Roll with this spontaneous energy, as it's not changing the person you are. It's merely opening up parts of yourself that have been dormant. You are multi-faceted and full of surprises. It's time you start appreciating that.

Pisces: You Might Break Away From Who You Thought You Were

If you feel like quitting your job, buying a plane ticket, and traveling the world, it's no wonder. This week, you'll probably spend a lot of time daydreaming about a life that's completely unlike yours. While you don't have to cancel everything going on in your life, you should follow your instinct to go on an adventure and explore the possibilities that surround you. Extend yourself to new people, stay open-minded to different viewpoints, and let your perspective shift. Don't focus on one small part of your view. Take a step back and behold the entire horizon.