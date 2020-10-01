While there are a number of people who live for October's charming sweater weather and pumpkin spice delights, there's nothing remotely quaint or easygoing about it this year. Fortunately, the 12 astrological seasons affect everyone differently, so the silver lining is, October 2020 will be the best month for two lucky zodiac signs: Gemini and Scorpio. Although, even the lucky ones have to wait their turn, so don't get too excited just yet.

After one of the most pivotal lunations of the year, aka the full moon in warrior-like Aries on Oct. 1, Venus — Libra's celestial ruler and planet of love, relationships, and sensual pleasures — enters minimalistic Virgo on Oct. 2, bringing attention to the value in simplicity. Virgo is all about the details, and it prefers to indulge in the tedious process, no matter how long it takes to see results. This energy will be reflected onto the collective, especially when it comes to relationships and love language.

Pluto — Lord of the Underworld and planet of transformation — will station direct alongside Jupiter-Saturn in Capricorn on Oct. 4, which will automatically intensify the atmosphere. Also, before you get excited about Halloween's full moon in Taurus, remember Mercury will begin its retrograde through spooky Scorpio on Oct. 13, so keep your eyes peeled.

Here's why Gemini and Scorpio are the two zodiac signs who have something to look forward to in October:

aywan88/E+/Getty Images

Gemini: You Have Time To Reflect, Celebrate, And Kick Back

You want the bad news first, Gemini? Your planetary ruler, Mercury, stations retrograde this month via your health-conscious sixth house of wellness, daily rituals, and due diligence, which could be annoying. Worst-case scenario, though, you miss a deadline, or perhaps an appointment. Other than that, you're all good, so just make sure to triple check your email, calendar invites, and text messages. Mercury retrogrades three to four times each year, so this isn't your first rodeo. Besides, turn this energy around, and you could really take advantage of Mercury retrograde's resourcefulness, especially if you have deadlines. Then again, you might as well use this time to strategize your next soiree, or even a Halloween party (if you take the correct safety precautions, of course).

With the sun igniting your flirty fifth house of fun, happiness, romance, and acknowledgement, you'll be in the mood for something exciting, and festive. Mars is retrograding via your 11th house of friendship groups, so you might as well get together with your besties and tell them how much you missed them. With Venus dazzling your domestic fourth house of home, family, and your inner sanctuary, the vibes will be sweet on the home front. So if you're not in the mood to play party host, slip into your favorite silk pajamas, put on your favorite TV series, and make yourself at home.

Scorpio: You're Starting To Feel Like Yourself Again, And It's Refreshing

Welcome back, Scorpio. There's really no better feeling than the one you get every year around this time, as soon as your mysterious planetary ruler, Pluto, wakes up from its long retrograde slumber. It's almost as if you could hear, smell, see, and taste life the way you like to, without any blocks. Also, in addition to counting down the days to your favorite holiday, Halloween, the sun makes its annual debut in your sign on Oct. 22, and if you think Pluto direct feels energizing, just wait. The sun is invigorating and revitalizing, so you might even feel as though you've finally gotten your mojo back.

Although, with Mars — your traditional ruler — retrograding through your sixth house of responsibility and due diligence, you might feel less productive than you'd like. Not to worry, there are ways to turn this energy around, in order for it to work in your favor. For instance, if there's a new exercise routine or daily ritual you'd like to integrate into your life, now is the time to do so. This is also a great time to work on your fitness, as long as you don't take it to the extreme. Mercury is also retrograding through your sign, so again, if you're in the mood for a blissful, well-deserved hiatus, it's a possibility during this time. So, bask in your sweet solitude, if need be.