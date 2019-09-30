A lot of people look forward to October because of all the Halloween festivities and delicious weather. But did you know it also could mark a great time for romance? Yes, October 2019 will be the most romantic month for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer, and Sagittarius. Though, even for them, not everything is going to be a fairytale, as Pluto — planet of power, transformation and sex — stations direct on Oct. 3, and the sun enters Scorpio — its sign of rulership — on Oct. 23.

In case you haven't heard, Scorpio season is the astrological season with the most shade. I have nothing whatsoever against Scorpios, but there is nothing easygoing about its Plutonian energy. Scorpio season doesn't start until the middle of the month, but rest assured, you'll feel some type of way when Pluto stations direct. After all, Pluto is the Lord of the Underworld; it is the darkest dark and the lightest light combined.

Needless to say, this month and astrological season will be nothing short of transformative, in both good and bad ways. Here's what the month has in store in the romance department for Gemini, Cancer, and Sagittarius:

Gemini: You're Feeling A Lot More Passionate Than Usual

You know what time it is, Gemini. You've been feeling some type of way since the sun entered Libra last month, and with smoldering AF Pluto stationing direct via your eighth house of power, transformation, and intimacy — which also happens to belong to Scorpio — on Oct. 3, you'll be given an interesting glimpse at what you're truly capable of.

Mars enters Libra — and your expressive fifth house of passion and romance — the following day, and you'll be feeling as bold as ever. Hot-headed Mars works on impulse and in your fifth house of love, it's no holds barred. Opportunities for romance are also likely in the workplace once Venus enters Scorpio on Oct. 8.

Cancer: You're Powers Of Seduction Are Skyrocketing

Tell them exactly how you feel, Cancer. This is especially true with powerful Pluto stationing direct via your committed seventh house of relationships and one-on-one connections. Put it this way: Shadowy Pluto is no nonsense, and you're sick of playing games. So why not set the record straight?

Mercury and Venus enter Scorpio — and your passionate fifth house of love — this month, and you'll be feeling as seductive as ever. There will also be a new moon in Scorpio on Oct. 27, and this lunation could very well bring new beginnings to your love life. Don't hold back, Cancer. Surrender to your passions.

Sagittarius: You're Experiencing Deep Closure In Your Love Life

It's been an interesting year so far, hasn't it, Sagittarius? Although, I think you've had a pretty lucky year, thanks to your Jupiter return, which also happens to be your sign of rulership. However, things get pretty saucy this month once Pluto stations direct via your second house pleasure on Oct. 3. Sitting directly across your sultry eighth house of sex — where the North Node in Cancer currently resides — you'll likely be reminded of your value during this time.

Moreover, with the sun, Mercury and Venus passing through your secretive 12th house of all things behind the scenes all throughout the month, you could unexpectedly run into a secret love affair of sorts. Follow your intuition. Things in your love life will likely see fruition during the full moon in Aries on Oct. 13, as it will illuminate your romantic fifth house of passion.