The sun is in charming, flirtatious, and diplomatic Libra. This zodiac sign is literally ruled by Venus — planet of love and beauty — and it prefers going with the flow and concentrating on the positives instead of the negatives. So why does Libra season feel so hard? That's because while Libra may like to avoid the ugliness of life, that doesn't necessarily mean the ugliness is going anywhere. It just means it's being brushed under the rug. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of October 12, 2020 — Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — you may have to face what's troubling you instead of pretending everything is fine.

Like it or not, there's a lot happening in astrology this week. Mars — planet of ambition, courage, and motivation — has been creating frustration in retrograde for a while now, but on Oct. 13, it will reach a moment of intensity when it opposes the sun. And as of Oct. 13, it won't be the only major retrograde to worry about, as Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — will also station retrograde at 9:05 p.m. ET in secretive and sneaky Scorpio. This shift will likely be felt on a deep level, as Scorpio deals with what's hidden behind the facade. When the sun squares off with Pluto — planet of death and rebirth — on Oct. 15, it could be all the more difficult to hide your true feelings and calm your insecurities. If it feels like you're being dragged through the mud, try to place your trust in yourself rather than someone or something that's out of your control.

Here's why the following zodiac signs may have a hard time this week:

Shutterstock

Aries: Your Desire To Win May Lead You To Reckless Decisions

Your ego may get the best of you this week, Aries, so try to remember that you are so much more than your achievements. While you should certainly be proud of your success, it's not the only thing about you that's lovable. In fact, it's your imperfections and your strange quirks that make you truly enchanting. Think of the struggles you may currently be going through as character building. When you eventually work through this mess and learn from it, you'll be so much more multidimensional because of it.

Scorpio: Mercury Retrograde Is Making You Feel Disorganized

If you're struggling to focus, get organized, or complete simple tasks, this is all thanks to the fact that Mercury is stationing retrograde in your zodiac sign this week, Scorpio. This could make you feel like you're all over the map; as if you're not sure if you're who you really say you are. That's because you're thinking about the person you have been and how the decisions you've made in the past have influenced who you are now. While your past will always be a part of you, it does not have to define you. Let this retrograde show you that.

Sagittarius: It May Feel Like Time Is Moving Way Too Slowly

Can you feel the clock ticking, Sagittarius? You may feel like you don't have a good sense of time this week, and it's all thanks to Mercury stationing retrograde in your 12th house of spirituality. Your head is literally in a different realm right now, Sagittarius; a realm in which time and space may not necessarily exist. Although it can feel a little bit scary to leave behind the "real" world and immerse yourself in your subconscious, you're doing so much internal work and healing the wounds on your ego. Trust the process.