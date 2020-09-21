Each astrological season is governed by a specific planet, and when the sun travels through the zodiac, their individual vibration reflects onto the collective. However, this year's astro-weather will overpower Libra's Venusian charm and bliss and, unfortunately, Libra season 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. Their cardinal modality feels comfortable taking charge, but it gets tricky when so many planets are traveling through cardinal signs.

The sun enters harmony-seeking Libra during the autumnal equinox — on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. ET — energizing and revitalizing partnerships, negotiations, one-on-one relationships, and themes revolving around justice. Saturn — the planet of boundaries, limits, and structure — will also station direct in Capricorn on Sept. 29, just two days after clever Mercury enters shadowy Scorpio. The synergy of these two astrological transits will bring government themes and taboo-like information to the forefront. With the sun beaming through equality-driven Libra, amidst squaring off with Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn, there will be a greater emphasis on the injustices of the world.

The silver lining is, more truths that have been long buried will finally come to light, and if you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you can at least enjoy the changing of the seasons. Life is cyclical and nothing stays the same. Although it's easier said than done, it doesn't hurt to go with the flow. Again, things could get tricky for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn this season, and here's why:

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Aries: You're Being Pulled In Different Directions

Don't pressure yourself, Aries. In addition to the sun igniting your polar opposite sign, Libra — your committed seventh house of negotiations, compromise, and one-on-one relationships — your planetary ruler, Mars is also retrograding through your sign. Your desire for independence and love for autonomy could become easily stifled this season, but don't fret. With Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto dismantling your ambitious 10th house of career, authority, and destiny in the world, you're being challenged to persevere toward the future. Stay grounded.

Cancer: You're Uncomfortable With The Current Events

Don't be so hard on yourself, Cancer. You're a sensitive spirit, and although the sun in Libra is activating your cozy fourth house of home, comfort, and emotional experiences, Mars retrograde is giving you no choice but to assert yourself in both in a personal and professional way. Meanwhile, with a cluster of energies — namely, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto — igniting your committed seventh house of partnerships, there are a few relationships that need restructuring in the meantime. Don't sell yourself short. You've already gotten this far.

Libra: You're Not In The Mood To Celebrate

Happy birthday, Libra. Despite the chaotic astro-weather, this is still your solar revolution, and the sun is here to energize and revitalize your justice-seeking spirit. Granted, there's a lot going on, so if you find yourself needing some time to yourself, don't hesitate to take a step back. Mars is retrograding through your partnership sector, which could resurface a past confrontation, or perhaps challenge you to assert yourself in more ways than one. Jupiter is now direct in your cozy fourth house of home, family, and emotional experiences, so things should be moving at a better pace. Trust the process.

Capricorn: You're Rethinking Your Moves

You're exactly where you need to be, Capricorn. Nothing is promised, but if there's one thing the universe wants for you, it's to continue persevering toward your long-term goals, and evolving into the best version of yourself. Naturally, with Mars retrograding through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional experiences, there could be tensions brewing on the home front, or perhaps even internally. As always, this, too, shall pass, but with the sun igniting your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and reputation in the world, it's all eyes on you. So go out there, and do what you do best.