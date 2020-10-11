If you've been feeling frustrated that things aren't moving fast enough, you're not alone. Astrologically speaking, you're trudging through the mud at the moment. Mars — planet of drive and passion — is currently retrograde, making you feel as though you're moving backward instead of forward. As of Oct. 13, messenger Mercury will also station retrograde, so if you're behind on projects and struggling to find the motivation to get ahead, there are plenty of astrological reasons for all the weirdness. Luckily, things are starting to look up, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of October 12, 2020: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. If you happen to be born under the influence of the element air, then you have so much to look forward to.

The week begins with expansive Jupiter once again forming a sextile with spiritual and compassionate Neptune on Oct. 12. This will remind you of what really matters, helping you set aside your ego and focus on universal love instead of individual gain. Communicative Mercury will also form a sextile with Venus — planet of love — on Oct. 12, encouraging friendly exchanges and beautiful thinking.

When a new moon in Libra radiates throughout the cosmos on Oct. 16, you will be granted a powerful opportunity to overcome your fear and make major strides in your journey toward the higher self. This new moon squares off with growth-oriented Jupiter, karmic Saturn, and transformative Pluto, soaking its vibrations with seriousness and heaviness. However, this new moon also forms a trine with the North Node (aka your ultimate destiny). This encourages you to focus on the best parts of who you are; to nurture the aspects of your life that you're proud of. Look to the future.

Here's what the following zodiac signs can look forward to:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You're Tapping Into Your Creative And Artistic Potential

This week, you may have a revitalizing epiphany or a moment of clarity, Gemini. You've been having a lot of those lately in general, because the North Node has been in your zodiac sign, encouraging you to leave behind what no longer serves you and move on. When the new moon in Libra, your fellow air sign, takes place, not only will it send you so much creative energy, it will also activate your ability to take ownership over your life. Who do you want to become? Where do you want to go? The options are limitless.

Libra: You're Making Strides Toward Your Ultimate Destiny

The new moon in Libra is a powerful moment for you. It represents a new beginning in your life; a moment in which you can plant a seed and watch it grow. There has never been a better time to speak your desires into existence. There's no doubt this year has been hard on you. You've undergone some extremely personal changes and accepting them may not have been easy. So much has been out of your control. However, now you're realizing everything that is within your control. Take action and don't be afraid, Libra.

Aquarius: Your World Is Brimming With Exciting New Opportunities

Are you tired of the same old routine? Have you felt as though you've been stuck in the same place, trapped in a monotonous cycle? The world may be moving slowly, but that doesn't mean you have to, Aquarius. How can you invite more spontaneity into your life? What opportunities are landing in your lap that you may be hesitant to take? The universe is begging you to take a leap of faith. You'll never know how something will work out, but the universe has a way of catching you when you fall.