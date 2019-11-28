While a good pumpkin pie may be physically filling, giving back to your community this Thanksgiving Day is emotionally filling. Whether you donate clothes and blankets to a shelter or volunteer at a local food bank — taking time to help others is always something to be grateful for. Just look at President Barack Obama, who's leading by example. Seriously, Obama's Instagram for Thanksgiving Day 2019 will have you inspired to do good for your whole community.

In celebration of the holiday on Nov. 28, President Obama posted a picture of the former first family apparently volunteering, encouraging his followers to think about ways to help others over the holiday season. The snap shows the former president shaking hands with a young girl, standing next to his whole family, including Malia Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Sasha Obama. Obama captioned the pic,

Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

Michelle posted a snapshot of the family as well, apparently taken over the summer. The former first lady captioned it, "From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!"

Obama has done more than physically volunteer in order to help people have a happy Thanksgiving. On Nov. 27, the former president tweeted a link to an article about effective communication, sharing tips and insights on how to navigate divisive conversations that may arise over the mashed potatoes.

"Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better," Obama tweeted. "And it'll never hurt to try this: 'Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity.'"

And while his social media game is as strong as ever, on Oct. 30, President Obama spoke IRL at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois about the limits of "callout" culture and better ways to mediate disagreements. "The world is messy," he said. "There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws."

Given all his help, it seems like a (non-ironic) "thanks, Obama!" is in order. How on the nose for Thanksgiving!