When it comes to the holidays, sometimes things can be a bit overwhelming. Then, the stress can lead to arguments, which always brings down joyful occasions. Well, good news everyone, because Obama's tweet about arguing on Thanksgiving shares some helpful tips on how to get through the holiday season without raising your voice.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, just one day ahead of Thanksgiving, President Barack Obama tweeted out a Vox article which gave some tips on how to "argue better" during the holiday season. The article, titled "Most people are bad at arguing. These 2 techniques will make you better" argues that using science can make individuals' arguments stronger, without losing integrity. Along with sharing the link, Obama also penned a caption encouraging social media users to take a look at the article and quoted a piece from it. Obama wrote,

Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better. And it'll never hurt to try this: 'Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity.'

In this political climate, conversations can get tense. However, thanks to Obama's help, perhaps the holiday season won't be as stressful for you as expected. (And if you really must talk politics, this might help.)

This isn't the first time Obama has taken on a role as a mediator. On Oct. 30, Obama spoke at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois where he discussed his issues with Twitter activism and "callout" culture. While speaking, Obama emphasized that everyone has flaws, even if they're good people. Obama said,

This idea of purity, and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff. You should get over that quickly. The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.

Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Obama's tweet could not have come at a better time. So, consider taking the former president's advice this Thanksgiving and see if it helps diffuse holiday tension. Thanks, Obama!