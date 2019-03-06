As of right now, it may feel like winter is never going to end, but in just a few short weeks, festival season will be underway and your newsfeed will be inundated with flower crowns, space buns, and glitter — lots and lots of glitter. Well, this year, you'll know exactly what products are behind a ton of the glitter makeup looks that you're about to see, as NYX Professional Makeup is partnering with Coachella as the music festival's exclusive beauty partner.

If we're being honest, I'm not sure I could think of a more fitting partnership than NYX Professional Makeup and Coachella. NYX is known for their highly pigmented, ultra metallic color palettes that are wildly affordable, while Coachella is known for its wild time and breakthrough fashion and beauty looks that set the precedence for festival style for the rest of the year. Basically, one could say that this collab is a match made in glittery heaven.

Now for what the partnership entails, throughout both weekends of Coachella (April 12-14 and April 19-21), NYX will host their Glitter Trip Activation which will provide innovative digital beauty experiences, a paradise-like hang out spot, charging stations, air conditioning, wifi, and more.

While inside the activation, festival-goers will be able to take advantage of an interactive beauty bar which is made up of a glitter fountain and a massive lip and tongue slide, resulting in priceless Instagrammable moments.

Since the entire activation is fittingly inspired by NYX's brand new Glitter Goals Collection, the beauty bar will also feature a touch-up area fully equipped with products from the collection. What's more is that NYX's celebrity makeup artist partner, Nam Vo, created a range of makeup looks specifically for the activation that on-site makeup artists will be able to recreate on festival-goers using the new products.

No plans of visiting Indio this April? Not to worry, NYX has made it so that everyone can partake in the Coachella festivities and experience the glitter activation by giving fans across the country access to the tutorials and products from the looks Vo created for Coachella at NYX Professional Makeup retail stores, on the NYX Professional Makeup Masterclass platform, and at retailers like ULTA, Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

Want to see the key products from the Glitter Goals collection that will be used at the glitter activation? Read on for a closer look at all of the shimmer.

Due to their creamy textures, each shade in this 10-pan palette is ridiculously easy to apply — a lot easier than most people imagine applying glitter would be. According to Vo, you don't even need a brush to apply the fine shimmery eyeshadows. "What’s really nice about [the palette] is that people think glitter is intimidating, taking off glitter can be intimidating, it’s hard to navigate. But when you look at the palette, it’s goof proof. You don’t need brushes, you don’t need to be a professional makeup artist," says Vo via a press release from the brand.

She went on to add that not only is the palette unbelievably easy to apply, but it's highly versatile so you can add the splashes of shimmer all over your face and body. "You can put some on your lips, use some as a highlight, today I put a little on the corner of my eyes. I also love to put a little on the center of my lips for a spotlight," she says. "What’s special about NYX Professional Makeup’s glitter is that it’s very, very fine pigment, so you’re not going to look like a fairy, it’s almost just like diamond dust on your face, which is absolutely gorgeous."

For a defined line of glitter, these Glitter Goals Liquid Eyeliners will add enough metallic shimmer to make your eyes pop so that your favorite performer will be able to spot you from the stage.

If you're in need of a smaller curated color themed-palette that you can throw into your festival bag, then these four-pan creamy metallic eyeshadow palettes come in three different color schemes. There's "Galactica," a metallic bronzy-toned palette, "Glacier," a metallic cool blue-toned palette, and "Love On Top," a metallic purple-toned palette.

No matter if you plan on attending Coachella or staying home to sit on your couch, you can still have access to all of the glittery makeup that is bound to take up your newsfeed thanks to the NYX Professional Makeup x Coachella partnership.