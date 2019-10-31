You know you're adulting when you look to the stars for insight on your professional path. Am I exactly where I'm supposed to be? What holds the key to my success? While there are many factors to consider, November 2019 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs: Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

These three zodiac signs will get a lucky dose of energy via their 10th house of career and legacy this month, which is always fun. However, there are a number of shifts taking place at the same time, so your professional life won't be the only thing top of mind.

For instance, once Venus and Jupiter meet in Sagittarius on Nov. 24 — for the last time before Jupiter's shift into serious Capricorn — the collective will be greeted with an overwhelming sense of joy and optimism, not to mention an insatiable desire for new experiences. Naturally, this will affect your aspirations and dreams. But allow me to get to Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces, specifically.

Scorpio: You're Thriving Personally And Professionally

The month kicks off with gorgeous Venus in Sagittarius and your second house of values, income, and unique possessions. This vivacious transit will not only boost your money-making abilities, it will also make you more confident.

On Nov. 24, Venus will meet with lucky Jupiter via this area of your chart, which will form a harmonious trine to your midheaven in Leo, aka your career and public reputation. This will either increase your income, or perhaps gift you with a surprise work opportunity of a lifetime.

Sagittarius: Your Dreams Are Starting To Come To Life

There are so many things to be grateful for this month, starting with the fun fact that Mercury stations direct, which will activate both your career and partnership sector. This always feels like a breath of fresh air, especially with meticulous Virgo holding down the fort via your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and reputation in the world.

Irresistible Venus, planet of love and relationships, enters your sign on Nov. 1, which means you'll have the help of pleasure-seeking Venus all month long. It get better, though. Luscious Venus will meet with your larger-than-life planetary ruler, Jupiter, on Nov. 24, for the last time before it enters Capricorn. This day will be amazing all around, so stay tuned.

Pisces: You're Finally Ready To Put Yourself Out There

Your elusive planetary ruler, Neptune, finally stations direct this month, which means after what might've felt like a tsunami of feels, you'll be back to your old ways in no time. Granted, this isn't the only thing happening this month, so don't get comfortable just yet.

The month kicks off with lovely Venus shaking her tail feather via your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and reputation, which means you'll have no trouble charming your superiors and higher-ups during this time.

On Nov. 24, Venus will meet with Jupiter via your career sector for the last time before Jupiter's shift into Capricorn, which means you will likely be greeted with a number of farewell blessings from abundant Jupiter, your traditional planetary ruler. This will definitely affect you professionally, so brace yourself for a bit of awesome.