As much as we all love the enticing mystery and luscious sexiness of Scorpio season, you've gotta admit that the intensity can get overwhelming after a while. When the sun is in the eighth sign in the zodiac wheel, you can't help but take a dive into the heaviest layer of your soul. Emotions are raw, commitments are deepened, and you are encouraged to toss what no longer serves you in the fire. While that fire may be continuing to rage, a welcome shift in the cosmos is finally upon us, because as of Nov. 22, the sun will roll into Sagittarius. Prepare for our minds to open and for our wings to expand, because starting November 19, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius. If your rising sign happens to be in any of the following, you'll feel the positive shift just as immensely.

Even though Mercury is still in retrograde, impeding communication and sending schedules into disarray, the energy in the air never fails to sparkle with hope and optimism during Sagittarius season. This zodiac sign can't resist the promise of an adventure, so if times have been hard lately, it's time to open your heart and let a Sagittarius lead the way. Trust me, they'll take you somewhere beautiful.

Taurus: Everything Is About To Change For The Better

You can finally let go of all the chaos you've been hanging onto because Venus — your ruling planet — is finally out of retrograde. This has been an especially difficult retrograde cycle for you, as it has traveled through your seventh house of partnerships and your sixth house of work and health. If karma had revelations to show you, relationship drama as well as crises in the workplace were probably very prevalent. Luckily, it's officially a thing of the past.

Now that Venus is starting to feel like its normal self again, so are you. You've learned so much from all the complications and remained resilient in spite of it. Are you feeling purged from negativity? Are you ready to revamp these aspects of your life? I think you are.

Leo: It's Time To Party Your Heart Out

One of the best times of year for a Leo is officially upon is: Sagittarius season. Taking place in your fifth house of creativity and pleasure, the only thing you're required to do is enjoy the living daylights out of it. Feel like partying it up? Don't you dare feel guilty for it. In the mood to grab some paintbrushes or dance your heart out? There's no better time than Sagittarius season to do it.

Even though Mercury will also be retrograding through your fifth house, it doesn't mean you have to skip all the fun this year. If you keep realistic expectations in mind and you live in the present moment, this Sagittarius season might even be more rewarding this time around.

Sagittarius: You're Officially Queen Of The Cosmos

Not only is the sun in Sagittarius, but so is Jupiter, your ruling planet. This year's solar return is even more magical than so many years prior, because it's in conjunction with the most optimistic, expansive, adventurous, and benefic planet of them all. This is only the beginning of a year you'll never forget. Allow this to be the time where you treat yourself like the wild, spontaneous, and picturesque queen that you truly are. There's no doubt you're on the brink of fabulous reign.

Although Mercury retrograde is also taking place in Sagittarius, making it more than possible that you'll take your intensity a little too far, luck is still on your side. As long as you remain mindful, there's no reason it has to derail all the excitement.