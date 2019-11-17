If you feel overly emotional or stressed out this week, don't be hard on yourself. Just treat yourself with kindness, because you can't expect everything to be sunshine and rainbows all the time. With that being said, November 18, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn — and it has everything to do with the sun's transition into Sagittarius on Nov. 22. Even though all astrological seasons have something to teach you, earth signs tend to find fire seasons more difficult than others. Think about it: Do fire and earth have an easy relationship in the wild? Not typically. In fact, fire tends to scorch earth.

Don't start believing this week will be filled with nothing but doom and gloom. The cosmos are bringing so much excitement that you earth signs might not even notice any challenges yet. For one thing, Mercury will officially station direct after an emotionally distressing and deeply confusing retrograde on Nov. 20. No matter what happens, at least you can begin to let go of all the drama and confusion, right?

You'll also be able to start looking forward and pushing for a better and more passionate future when driven Mars enters cunning, intuitive, and committed Scorpio as of Nov. 19. If you've been having trouble getting things done and making decisions, you'll appreciate this shift so much.

Your relationships are also being blessed by the conjunction Venus — planet of love — will form with expansive and optimistic Jupiter on Nov. 24. Hello, new friends and new crushes. See? Things won't be too bad, so keep your chin up.

Taurus: You're Shedding The Past, But It's Easier Said Than Done

Your fears may be cropping up, but that's only because you know you need to make a difficult decision. In order for you to grow, you must let go of situations that no longer serve your highest self. Whether it's by severing ties with a relationship or breaking a toxic cycle, it's time for you to unburden yourself from these ties. None of this will be easy, so give yourself space to mourn the past. Your heart is raw and open, however, that isn't entirely a negative thing. You're becoming closer to people who love and cherish you throughout this strange process.

Virgo: You're Feeling Extremely Sensitive To People's Energy

You're feeling incredibly emotional and empathetic lately, which can be a beautiful thing as long as you surround yourself with good vibes and protect your energy. You're a healing presence for others, but you're also very absorbent to external vibrations. Make sure you slow down when you need to and create a space where you can let your guard down. There is so much love and inspiration to be found at home, so spend time with close loved ones and feel free to get domestic. Don't let yourself be pushed when you don't want to be pushed.

Capricorn: You Might Be In Need Of Rest And Rejuvenation

You're fully steeped in your dreamworld as of now. If there are wounds from your past resurfacing, some therapy may be needed. Whether you're writing in your journal, or going for a walk through nature, those can count as therapeutic. If you try to avoid or repress your feelings, they'll continue to simmer below the surface. Allow yourself time to immerse yourself in whatever it is that you're feeling. Only then will you finally free yourself from it.