Well, it has happened. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter, North West, landed her first solo magazine cover at just 5 years old. North West's Beauty Inc cover dropped on Friday, Feb. 22, marking her first ~official~ launch into the beauty world. I say official because, if you've kept up with the Kardashians via their reality show on E!, or simply from Kim's Instagram feed, then you'd know that North is already obsessed with makeup. The young star has even been known to play with some of her mom's KKW Beauty products and give Kim a pretty bold makeover.

Beauty Inc, a WWD publication, chose North to grace their special edition issue, alongside a headline that reads "Keeping Up With The Future." The issue itself is about how Generation Alpha (aka people born from 2010 until now) and their digital footprint are reshaping, and will continue to reshape, the beauty industry. So who better to help illustrate that idea than the beauty-loving daughter of one of the most famous beauty moguls in the world?

Back in December 2018, Kim spoke to Refinery29 about North's growing love for beauty and makeup, saying it's no secret North has interest in beauty at such a young age. "I already know North is into makeup for sure. She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers," she told the publication. "I was like, OK, she’s really, really into makeup. When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I’ll give it to her."

And that, my friends, is how a (cover) star is born.

On the cover, North is seen rocking high pigtails, her baby hairs slicked down, bright pink eyeliner, a peach dress, and metallic sparkly combat boots, while sitting on a purple stool against a yellow background. Chris Appleton and Mary Phillips, two OG members of the Kardashian-Jenner glam squad, were the masters behind North's hair and makeup, respectively. And none other than North's mama bear was the stylist for her very first cover shoot.

"At five years old, North West, the famous daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has captivated the digital realm with her cross-generational appeal," WWD writes. "Without a public Instagram or YouTube channel of her own, she’s too young to fully understand what a digital footprint is. And yet, hers is already wildly popular." And it's true. With dozens of Instagram fan accounts made for her, and her sporadic appearances on KUTWK, North is looked up to as a style icon in her own right — all before even owning her own cell phone.

The rest of the photo shoot for WWD's Beauty Inc included shots of Chicago and Saint's older sister serving major looks. In one shot, she was photographed rocking a purple iridescent cropped t-shirt and matching pants, and she accessorized the peach dress that she wore in the cover shot with a pair of Roberi & Fraud x Kristen Noel Crawley tiny red sunglasses, with frames that are shaped like lips.

While this was Northie's first solo cover shot, I'm sure it definitely will not be the last — especially if her momager grandma, Kris Jenner, and famous mom and aunties have anything to do with it.