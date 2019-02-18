Well, it happened. The internet is officially talking about North West's love life. How did we get here, people?! She isn't even 6! Keep this sh*t off my timeline! It all started around Valentine's Day when Caiden Mills — rapper Consequence's 7-year-old son — gave North West a Valentine in the form of a Tiffany's necklace. It's making people wonder: Does North West have a boyfriend? First of all, she's 5 years old. Second, she's 5 years old. Third, no, she does not. And that comes straight from her mother's mouth.

While Kim Kardashian was leaving the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Feb. 17 (she attended with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who was nominated for Hair Stylist of the Year), paparazzi asked Kardashian if North West has a boyfriend following all of Caiden Mills' posts about her.

"Is it too soon for North West to have a boyfriend?" one of the cameramen asked the reality star.

"She doesn't have a boyfriend," Kardashian replied instantly. "Like, is that for real? She's 5," she went on, soothing my anger over this whole thing.

Honestly, thank the sweet lord that this was Kardashian's response, because this boyfriend chatter seriously needed to be put to rest.

TMZ on YouTube

The rest of the video just shows Kardashian getting into her car and signing some autographs for fans. The paparazzi don't ask any further questions about North in the video, which is exactly what I would like everyone else on the internet to do! Stop talking about a 5-year-old possibly having a boyfriend!

Mills' Instagram (and whoever is running it on his behalf) did somewhat fuel the "boyfriend" rumors.

On Feb. 9, a photo of him and West at Stormi Webster's birthday party was posted on his Instagram.

He and West are posing together in the pic, which is captioned, "Boo'd Up."

A couple of days later, a photo of him, North, and Saint West having a playdate was posted.

"North, Saint and I had the BEST time on our play date at @exploratorium It was so much FUN," he said. Playdate, you see. Keyword: play.

But before all of this, a picture of him sitting with a Tiffany's bag carrying a gift he got for West for Valentine's Day was posted.

"Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon 😘😘😘," he said in the caption.

Then, another photo of the actual necklace he apparently bought West was posted.

"She’s gonna LoVe It😘😘😘," he said. "Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it 💸💸💸." While I'm no fan of speculating about a 5-year-old and 7-year-old's love life, people were bound to speculate after reading those captions.

At the end of the day, despite all the "cute" posts from Mills' account, North and Caiden are not dating! They are 7 years old and 5 years old, respectively. The whole internet rumor mill saying North West has a boyfriend who buys her Tiffany's jewelry can take several seats now. It's cute that the kids get along and that he bought her a present, sure. But let's be better, internet, and not blow this up into something it's not. Kim Kardashian sure isn't.