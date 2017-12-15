How Did Kim Kardashian Get Her Hair So Blonde? Star Reveals The Secret On Twitter

Kim Kardashian is a fashion icon. She has tried tons of daring and edgy looks, and has managed to pull them all off with no problem. Most notably, Kim has dyed her hair platinum blonde on a few occasions — a big change from her normally dark hair. Her most recent dip into the blonde-verse has the reality star rocking almost silver locks and it's amazing. For us mortals, this would result in fried ends and a lot of breakage. However, Kim K has maintained her color gorgeously — resulting in an incredible look. How did Kim Kardashian get her hair so blonde? The secret is time... lots and lots of time.

The starlet took to Twitter to express her exhaustion with maintaining her blonde hair. As it turns out, the entire process of bleaching her hair takes 13 hours from start to finish. That wasn't a typo, 13 hours of Kim K's life is spent in the salon chair getting her hair colored. Now that's dedication.

We first saw Kardashian with blonde hair back in 2015. She wowed us by stepping out with the drastic hair change during Paris Fashion Week. Since then, Kardashian has gone to the dark side and back again. Khloé Kardashian has also drastically lightened her hair, and Kylie Jenner is the queen of wigs — we're now fully equipped to handle Kardashian hair changes.

Apparently, Kardashian is just about done with the high-maintenance 'do, and she told her stylist, Chris Appleton, that she is "getting over this." This could mean that we may see Kardashian returning to her dark hair sooner than later. The reality television star tweeted on Dec. 13,

Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.

Fans are definitely torn between wanting Kardashian to stay blonde or go back to her roots (pun intended) and dye her hair back to its natural color. There was one very heavily weighted vote from Kim's sister, Khloé.

Khloé is a fan of Kim's luscious dark hair and tweeted in reply, "Go back dark Keeks," with two heart-eyed emojis. That's a pretty major opinion to take into consideration.

Kim looks so fierce with her silvery blonde hair, but I do love her dark hair, as well. Both looks totally pop on her. Nowadays, Kim is fearless when it comes to her hair. On Dec. 9, she debuted her blonde hair cut all the way above the shoulders. In the video she says,

I cut my hair even shorter today. Do we like it or is it too short?

Of course, Kim proves again that she looks amazing with any hair cut, color, and style.

Kim's go-to hair guru, Chris Appleton, shared his inspiration for the starlets recent cut. He said in a message on Kim's app,

Kim and I love to change up her hair game. We have had so much fun with the long wave and felt that it was time to add a new look. We decided to go for the chop. I wanted to create a sleek and chic vibe. This was a super angled blunt cut that complemented Kim’s face and jawline from all angles.

Like I said, I've never seen Kim with a bad hair look, and I'm assuming Appleton has a lot to do with it. Her newest short hair makes her look like a beautiful futuristic robot... who's also a model. Just go with it.

The very idea that Kim might be transitioning back to her dark hair is very exciting. In true Kim K fashion, I'm sure it won't be her plain ol' gorgeous, flowing, unicorn hair — she'll probably come back with some next level hair magic. LOVE YOU, KIM, CALL ME.

