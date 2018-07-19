I have a problem. Fall wardrobe shopping is already on my mind despite the fact that I purchased a bikini days ago and we've still got 65 days left of summer. What can I say, I like to be prepared! If you're equally as sartorially anxious then Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale will put a huge smile on your face too. Unlike most other sales that happen throughout the summer this one isn't offering discounts on overstocked items and it isn't a way for the retailer to get rid of their warm weather styles before the next season rolls in. Rather, it offers discounts on brand new styles including those meant for fall. Furry jackets, corduroy skirts, pointy toed booties—they're all going to be included along with so much more.

To be exact, Nordstrom selected over 200 killer picks to include in the sale from mega brands like Rag & Bone, Tibi, Alice + Olivia, Theory, MCM, Veronica Beard, Topshop, Louise et Cie, Nike, and more. In other words, some of the most popular and on-trend brands around. If you want to score something head over to Nordstrom.com starting tomorrow, July 20th. The sale will last for two weeks only, with prices rising back up on August 6.

Check out some of the most exciting pieces that will be included in the same below!

Fuzzy Feelings

Like a wearable teddy bear but way, way better. I seriously salivate over this mustard-toned shearling coat, which features a fuzzy collar and lining along with modern geometric pockets. I'd wear it with a black ditsy floral dress and black booties for a night out or boyfriend jeans and flats for the coziest weekend look ever.

Sock It To Ya

Burnt orange is one of fall dressing's most popular hues and for good reason. It makes a major statement while also pairing with most other autumnal colors. You'll forget all about summer-favorite white boots the second you put these on.

Reh Haute

Because you can never have enough cozy and comfy oversized sweaters for fall and winter. Need I even say more?

Skirt The Issue

Along with plaid and herringbone, tweed is one of my favorite textiles to wear during colder months. this version features pastel rainbow hues intertwined with burnt orange and black—the best of both tonal worlds. The best part? It's 100 percent office appropriate.

Shady Lady

These shades remind me of something glamorous '70s movie stars might've worn. I love their angular cat eye shape and black and white speckled design. They'll go with pretty much everything without just being another pair of plain black sunnies.

Rainbow Brite

Part Powerpuff Girls (if Buttercup's signature hue was yellow), part hygge heaven, this sweater features bright slashes of color against a cozy knit background.

Wrap Star

My dream in a coat. Seriously. Its oversized menswear-inspired shape, its burnt orange hue, its plush material—I love everything about this piece. Including the fact that it's just as warm-looking as it is chic.

Knot Ready

Beautiful patterned scarves are the easiest way during colder months in a way that's also functional. Not only do they look good and add a pop of intrigue to your look, but they keep your neck warm while doing it. This mustard iteration features a cute floral print and would look ace paired with a black peacoat.

Zip It Up

A bit '70s with a fuzzy lined texture, this skirt is the raddest mini out there. Pair it with printed tights, block-heeled booties, and the above shearling coat for an especially cool retro look.