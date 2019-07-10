You might think it would be difficult for a beauty lover such as myself to to choose what sales event deserves to be hailed as the biggest and best of them all, but ask any beauty editor and they'll most likely tell you the same thing: The Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2019 is it, honey. No other sale features deals from as many luxe beauty brands, and it's the ultimate opportunity to stock up on haircare, skincare, makeup, or all of the above, if you're feeling ~spendy~. In the slightly altered words of Ariana Grande, I see it, I like it, It's in the Nordstom sale, I got it. Should she ever drop an Anniversary Sale remix, I imagine it would go a little something like that.

La Mer, Becca, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, Laura Mercier, Jo Malone, Chanel, MAC, Lancôme. Do I have your attention yet? Thought so. The aforementioned are just a handful of the big brands participating in Nordstrom's annual sales event, so obvi, it's not something you'll want to miss out on. Nordstrom cardholders get early access to the sale on July 12 when doors open, and can shop online the same day starting at 12:30PM EST. As for everybody else, the sale goes public on July 19, but trust me, it'll be worth the wait.

There are incredible deals every single day, so chances are you'll be making more than one purchase:

In addition to exclusive beauty sets and savings, the entire list of gift-with-purchase deals and events is live on the Nordstrom site now, and I hope you'll allow me to wax poetic on a few of my fave Glam-Up Days happenings. Highest on my list is La Mer, a luxury skincare line I purchase only when the savings are too tempting to resist.

If you're into La Mer, mark July 25 down in your calender ASAP:

On July 25, Nordstrom shoppers can receive complimentary mini facials at the La Mer counter and get matched for the brand's color complexion products. Should you choose to ball out and spend $375 on products, you can even snag an incredible gift-with-purchase to make your splurge worth it. The five-piece set will include travel size versions of the brand's iconic The Treatment Lotion, The Moisturizing Soft Cream, The Eye Concentrate, The Perfecting Treatment, and The Rejuvenating Hand Serum. Nice.

Looking to spend a little less? MAC Cosmetics has you covered on July 26:

Shoppers that spend $50 at the MAC counter will be treated to a four-piece gift-with-purchase, so there's never been a better time to stock up on your essentials.

Looking to try something new instead of repurchasing old favorites? Hit up Dior on July 27:

Dior foundations are some of my all-time favorites, so if you've never given them a go, now's the perfect opportunity. In-store shoppers can select their preferred formula and shade from the brand's wide array of options and receive a 10-day sample with no purchase necessary while suppies last. If you do choose to make a purchase, though, you'll also be gifted a Dior shopping bag (Cute AF!) a mini Diorshow Lash Maximizer, and a deluxe sample of the One Essential Serum. Not too shabby!

Just thinking about it has me beyond excited for the sale to begin!

Shout out to all the Nordstrom cardholders out there; I envy you and your ability to shop these deals early. To all my fellow standard shoppers waiting til July 19: Don't lose hope, it's almost time!