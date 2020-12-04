Noah Cyrus' Apology For Using A Racially Insensitive Word To Defend Harry Styles Was Necessary

Noah Cyrus might have had the best intentions on Dec. 2 when she spoke out in defense of Harry Styles after he was mocked for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue, but the words she used to do it were not OK at all. Cyrus reacted with an offensive comment of her own that had people understandably fuming. Noah Cyrus' apology for using a racially insensitive word to defend Harry Styles was absolutely necessary.

Styles received a lot of backlash in mid-November from conservative pundits after he chose to wear a Gucci gown for his December Vogue cover shoot — where he made history by becoming the first male to grace the front page of the magazine solo.

Of those who spoke out with their unnecessary opinions on Styles' choice of outfit was conservative commentator Candace Owens (who you'll remember also had tons of offensive, backwards things to say about Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video). On Nov. 14, she quoted Vogue's tweet about Styles' cover, adding, "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

On Dec. 2, Styles subtly responded to the criticism by captioning an Instagram pic of himself: "Bring back manly men."

That same day, Cyrus took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Styles with the caption, "He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz." The word "nappy" has racist connotations, as it has historically been used derogatively to describe black peoples' natural hair.

It didn't take long for people, including Owens herself, to call Cyrus out for her remarks. "Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy ass hoe' is not racist?" Owens tweeted. "I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!"

Cyrus later issued an apology on her IG Stories. "I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry,” Cyrus wrote on Dec. 3. “I will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in no way meant to offend anyone. i am so so sorry."

If Cyrus truly didn't know the history behind the word she chose to use, this goes to show you shouldn't just use words you hear or read online without researching the history of what they actually mean.