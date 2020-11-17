Harry Styles is out here making history. His December 2020 Vogue cover made him the first solo male cover star in the magazine's history, but not everyone is happy about the milestone. Styles has seen backlash from conservative pundits after wearing a dress in the cover shoot, but there's one person who's supporting him all the way. Harry Styles' mom's response to criticism over his Vogue cover was epic.

Harry stepped into a gorgeous floor-length Gucci gown for his Vogue shoot, and his mom is defending his decision to do so. During a remote appearance on British talk show Lorraine, Anne Twist said everyone should "absolutely" be able to dress however they'd like.

Styles' mom also explained that she probably had some influence on his unique fashion sense. "I think maybe I had something to do with it," she said, "because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which [his sister Gemma] hated, but Harry always embraced."

In case you've yet to see Styles' Vogue cover, you can catch it below.

Styles' magazine cover saw mixed reactions, with right wing conservatives like Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens slamming his historic dress-donning moment (which was not remotely surprising since they were the exact two conservative pundits who had a field day over Cardi B's sexy "WAP" video back in September).

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens said. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack."

Meanwhile, much of Hollywood sent Styles high praise. Actor Zach Braff spoke out about the cover shot, tweeting, "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f*ck you want to be."

Jameela Jamil stepped in to defend Styles as well. “Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be," she wrote in one part of a passionate tweet.

It's 2020, and a man in a dress shouldn't be shocking enough to break the internet, but when Harry Styles and conservative pundits with Twitter fingers are involved, there's always going to be chatter.