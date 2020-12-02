Harry Styles continues to win 2020, this time, with one simple Instagram post. After weeks of silently enduring backlash following the release of his December Vogue cover, Harry Styles' response to people criticizing him for wearing a dress is so subtle, yet spot on. Styles proved he's the king of clapbacks by shutting down the hate without addressing a single person by name.

In case you missed it, Styles made history with his Vogue December 2020 cover when he became the first-ever solo male to land the coveted spot. In his epic cover shoot, Styles shined in a breathtaking, floor-length Gucci gown, and while fans praised him for looking flawless AF, it didn't take long for conservative commentators, like Candace Owens, to criticize his fashion choices and say it makes him less of a man.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens tweeted on Nov. 14. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

While conservative pundits voiced their close-minded opinions about Styles, many people close to the singer came to his defense. "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly," actor Zach Braff tweeted. "Life is short. Be whatever the f*ck you want to be."

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

And just when fans assumed Styles would never address the backlash, the former One Direction star had *the* best response. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Styles shared a photo of himself dressed to the nines in a soft blue suit while eating a banana and captioned the snap, "Bring back manly men."

Styles, who all fans can agree seems like one of the nicest people in Hollywood, took his time and planned a well thought out response before he hit back at the unnecessary critique, and his post was definitely worth the wait.