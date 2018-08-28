Is it just me, or does everyone seem to have a new obsession? Oh yes, I'm talking about the new Netflix movie To All The Boys I've Loved Before. The last time my friends were this excited about Netflix, there was some, ahem... chillin' involved. But honestly, if you haven't seen the movie yet, I suggest you correct that ASAP, if only so that you can discover your new celebrity crush, Noah Centineo (who plays Peter Kavinksy). While we may all have fallen for his character, what about Centineo himself? Turns out, Noah Centineo's zodiac sign can tell us a lot about what he's like as a partner. So go ahead. Swoon. You're going to like what I have to say!

Centineo was born on May 9, making him a Taurus. While the sign of the bull may be known best for its stubborn and determined personality (which is probably a good trait to have in Hollywood), they really should be known for their sweet, loving, and romantic nature. Because, when it comes to old-school romance, no one beats the bull. Needless to say, your crush on Centineo is about to level up. Based on his zodiac sign, this hottie is all heart. If you decide to start writing him secret love letters, no judgment here. Here's what it's like to be romanced by Centineo, according to his sign.

1 He probably won’t make the first move. Giphy Despite being a confident sign, there's a good chance that Taurus wont make the first move. That's because they're very gentle and patient, and willing to put in the work of laying a foundation for the relationship, rather than just jumping in. They want to develop the friendship and emotional connection that goes behind the no-doubt powerful sexual chemistry between them and the object of their affection. That being said, Taurus is a very sensual sign who will be more than happy to reciprocate, if waiting for them to make a move at their own slow and steady pace proves to be too much.

2 He’s extremely affectionate and loving— in and out of the bedroom. Giphy Speaking of being highly sensual, thanks to Taurus’ warm hearted and loving soul, there is nothing that the Taurus man enjoys more than physical contact. Their primary love language is touch, so when you are cared for by the Bull, you can expect plenty of cuddles, kisses, and soft caresses. And, of course, that translates to some seriously passionate romance in the bedroom. Foreplay is most definitely on the menu, and they want to indulge all their senses and just get lost in the moment with their partner — but not so lost that they aren't making sure everyone is having a great time, because Taurus has a very, ahem... generous spirit, if you know what I'm sayin’.

3 He loves to spoil his partners with the finest things in life. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taurus has a real appreciation for the finer things in life. They aren’t ashamed of their preference for luxury, and if you are loved by a Taurus, then lucky you, because you get to come along for the ride. Just be careful, because the Bull has a tendency to become a little self-indulgent, and is best paired with someone who can ground them and slow their spending. A little spoiling can go a long way.

4 He’s loyal and trustworthy in his relationships. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In today’s age of dating and relationships, it can feel impossible to find someone who's exactly what you're looking for. If that’s your struggle, I suggest finding yourself a nice Taurus man, because, unlike many other signs (Sag, I'm looking at you), they aren't always looking around for their next conquest. Instead, Taurus wants security and commitment. They want to nest and lavish all their affections on one person. It’s just in their nature to be trustworthy and loyal. The one downside is that they can be jealous and possessive, so make sure to set some real boundaries around that, right away.