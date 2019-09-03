Having to meet your partner's ex is inevitably awkward, but suddenly having to live on a beach with her and your guy is a whole other story. Such was the case for Bachelor in Paradise's Nicole Lopez-Alvar when Clay Harbor's ex Angela Amezcua arrived as a contestant, inspiring Nicole to negatively comment about Angela and her weight. Following her remarks in the Sept. 2 episode, Nicole's tweet about Angela on Bachelor in Paradise has a far more apologetic tone.

First seeing Angela when the Season 6 cast attended the wedding of Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, Nicole watched as Clay spiraled over reuniting with his ex. As Angela's friend and Paradise contestant Annaliese Puccini implied earlier this season, Clay apparently called off his relationship with Angela soon after they began serious discussions of their future. Despite feeling that Clay relied on her during the ceremony, Nicole grew worried when Clay was invited to the reception without her. She feared that he and Angela could reconnect, but Clay used the opportunity to tell Angela he still cared for her while she called him out for how he ended things. Not exactly the romantic reunion Nicole envisioned.

The love triangle grew tenser when Angela entered the beach as a contestant. Although she actually wanted nothing to do with her ex, Angela's arrival prompted Nicole to calm Clay ahead of speaking to her. "Just be strong, just be confident,” she told him. “Get your head in the game. You’re stronger, she’s weak. Literally, she’s like one pound. She has no body mass.”

Fans interpreted the comment as Nicole body-shaming Angela, and watching the moment as it aired, Nicole definitely recognized her mistakes. "Omg Nicole is canceled," she tweeted before writing a full post about the blunder.

"My comments to Clay were in confidence to make him laugh and feel better," she wrote. "However, Angela is a beautiful person, inside and out. Furthermore, f me for those body comments. We all deserve love."

The apology garnered plenty of support, including a tweet from fellow Paradise contestant Demi Burnett. "We stan self-awareness," she wrote in reply to Nicole's tweet.

I couldn't have said it better myself. People on the Bachelor franchise can't always control what they say in the heat of the moment, but as long as they later recognize where they went wrong, others certainly can't complain. Nicole also made a valid point about everyone resorting to drastic statements while deep in the dating world, tweeting, "We are all the product of dating in the 21st century. It’s a nightmare. That’s the tweet and the tea. Good night amigos and haters."

Ultimately, Angela asked out Mike Johnson on a Paradise date after reassuring Nicole that she had no interest in Clay. Although Angela remarked she had as much right to be there as Clay did, it seems that Nicole may have nothing to fear when it comes to the former couple possibly rekindling their bond. Fans will have to wait and see if this proves true.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on ABC.