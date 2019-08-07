Bachelor in Paradise fans know that contestant Annaliese Puccini wasn't thrilled about her friend's ex-boyfriend Clay Harbor showing up to the Mexican beach so soon after their breakup. On Day 1 of the season, she warned the other women that he might not be there for the right reasons, but when the pro football played scored a date card, Annaliese confronted Clay on Bachelor in Paradise about his history with his ex Angela Amezcua.

Former Bachelor contestants Angela and Annaliese met and became friends on Season 5 of Paradise, but finding lasting love on the beach wasn't in the cards for either of them. Annaliese had her heart broken on the season's reunion show, but contestant Chris Randone played Cupid for Angela and former Bachelorette contestant Clay. After going public with their relationship in September 2018, an Us Weekly report in April 2019 said that Clay and Angela had split more than a month before.

Upon arriving in Paradise, none of the other women really seemed to take Annaliese's warning about Clay seriously. Nicole Lopez-Alvar even went as far to tell cameras that Clay was basically fair game if he was on the show. The confession turned out to be major foreshadowing, as Clay was given a date card in Aug. 6's episode and asked Nicole to go out with him.

"I have some doubts about Clay's intentions," Annaliese admitted as the couple prepped for their date.

ABC

"Clay and Angela broke up," she continued. "He’s been stringing her along, giving her hope ... he is really struggling with the breakup."

Although Annaliese glazed over the fact that she hadn't really spoken to Clay about the split, she had no issue spilling the tea from Angela's perspective. The couple had apparently been looking at houses together and, according to Annaliese, they were even naming their future kids the day before they broke up. As much as Annaliese didn't want to sour the mood, her belief that Clay wasn't there for the right reasons drove her to pull him aside before his date.

More to come...