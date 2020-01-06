Nick Viall’s Reaction To Rachel Bilson & Bill Hader At The Golden Globes Is So Chill

On Jan. 5, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. Although the duo hasn't verbally confirmed they're a couple, seeing them hold hands during their appearance certainly suggests that a romance may have blossomed between the Barry actor and Nashville actress. Enter Bachelor star Nick Viall, who was romantically linked to Bilson last summer 2019. Surprisingly, the reality star didn't seem bothered by the reported couple's red carpet debut. In fact, Nick Viall’s reaction to Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader at the Golden Globes might actually make you chuckle.

It all began back in July 2019, when Bilson appeared on Viall's podcast The Viall Files. Shortly after, Viall shared a photo of himself with Bilson on Instagram, with the flirtatious caption, “Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms…" Bilson played along by posting a funny retort in the comment section of the post, writing, "He slid into her… dms #sheaccepted." The two continued to flirt via Instagram, leaving many fans wondering if they were dating. Neither party ever confirmed, and Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Bilson and Viall for comment on their rumored romance, but did not hear back.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In December 2019, Bilson was photographed getting coffee with Hader in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sparking dating rumors that made it seem like the Viall-Bilson ship had sailed. And although not verbally confirmed yet, her Golden Globes appearance with Hader definitely made it seem like the two are an item. Thankfully, Viall seems to be handling the situation with humor.

After the radio show, The Morning Toast, captioned an Instagram photo of Hader and Bilson on the red carpet with “He’s no Nick Viall but he’ll do,” Viall jumped in to lighten the mood. “It makes it easier since I’m such a Barry fan,” joked the former Bachelor, referring to Hader's hit HBO show. And let's be honest, Barry is a fantastic show, so it's safe to assume Viall's joke was totally sincere.

Elite Daily reached out to Bilson and Hader's reps for comment on their relationship status, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Only time will tell whether Bilson and Hader are officially an item, but for now, it's sweet to see the duo enjoying each other's company.