When it comes to loving "drivers license," Nick Jonas is all of us. Olivia Rodrigo's hit song took the world by storm on Jan. 8, and it's since topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, inspired a Saturday Night Live skit, and become a trending topic on Twitter. Not only are fans still loving the track months after its release, celebrities are, too. Nick Jonas' quotes about loving Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" are relatable AF.

Jonas gushed about his love for the viral track during a March 16 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. As it turns out, it was his bandmates and brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, who first showed him the song.

“I heard the song after Joe and Kevin unknowingly both sent me the song and said, ‘Have you heard this?’ I listened to it. And so I was like, ‘Wow, this is great,’” Nick said.

It gave Jonas a small dose of nostalgia, he admitted, after having grown up around musical theater. “It actually reminded me of some of the things I love about musical theater and didn’t really make the connection that it was her. But there was another song from the High School Musical show that I really loved, as well. ‘All I Want,'" he said.

"I was like, ‘Man, she’s super talented, super young, and able to speak to these things that are sort of these big, universal themes,’” he added.

You can see Jonas' interview below. His quotes about "drivers license" can be heard at the 1:40 time stamp.

From one songwriter to another, Jonas couldn't be happier for the budding musician. "I saw recently that it was her 18th birthday, and she was celebrating one of her multiple, multiple, weeks at No. 1, so hats off to her. Congrats. It’s very exciting. And I just think it’s very good for the music business in general to have songs like this that kind of hit," he said.

Jonas is hardly the first celebrity to send Rodrigo praise after the release of "drivers license." Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Halsey, and Hailey Bieber have all done the same. From Rodrigo's day-one fans to her newfound A-list audience, the applause just keeps on coming.