Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Body Language At New York Fashion Week Shows It's All Love

On Friday, Sept. 7, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their first official post-engagement red carpet debut at the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week — and they weren't afraid to show plenty of PDA for the cameras. You don't have to be an expert to see that the love is clear in Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's body language at New York Fashion Week, but if it seems like things developed quickly between the two, it's because they kind of did.

Just to catch you up if you haven't been following along: The two first sparked dating rumors when they attended the Met Gala together in 2017. At the time, Chopra said it was just friendly and convenient, saying “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like yeah, OK, let’s go together. It ended up working out."

Flash forward all the way to May 2018, and again, rumors began surfacing that they were dating when they were spotted together multiple times over Memorial Day weekend. First they were seen at a Beauty and the Beast concert, followed by attending a Dodgers game together, and finally snuggling up on a yacht. Celebrities, they're just like us!

In June, things seemed to be getting really serious when Chopra reportedly joined Jonas at his cousin’s wedding. Later that month they flew to Mumbai so that Jonas could reportedly meet Chopra’s mom. A month later, the couple confirmed that they were engaged.

So yeah, it’s a been a bit of a whirlwind romance, to say the least. But are they really as happy as they seem on the red carpet? To answer that question, I reached out to body language experts to ask what they can tell us about this couple's connection.

1 The love is real. Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Any question about whether or not there's love and passion between Chopra and Jonas can be put aside, because as body language expert Blanca Cobb explains, these two are totally connected. She begins by pointing out that their intense eye contact shows “nothing and no one else matters in this moment.” Then, she moves down, pointing out how their “bodies follow where the heart points,” she says, adding “notice that their bodies turn towards each other. She rests her hand on his chest and he has his hand is[sic] on her hip, which brings her close to him.”

2 They want to be as close to each other as possible. Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When body language expert Lisa Mitchell looks at these photos, she sees a couple that wants to remain as close to one another as possible. She points to the body positioning saying, “they don't just stand beside each other, the are leaning in on each other, almost as if to say they can't get enough of each other and don't want any distance in between them, even in public.” She also notes the angle of the bodies and how they create a V shape, and explains that when “they stand with their bodies angled in towards each other from their shoulder to their toes” it’s “all very indicative of their level of interest in each other.”