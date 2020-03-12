Despite no longer being in One Direction together, Harry Styles and Niall Horan make sure to meet up every once in a while in order to catch up with each other's busy lives. Since they're both high-profile celebs, meeting up becomes pretty easy for them when they're both invited to the same events. The stars' most recent reunion was at the 2020 Brit Awards, and Niall Horan's story about meeting up with Harry Styles show the two really care about each other. However, Horan said Styles left out one major life update during their chat.

As fans know, the "Adore You" singer recently experienced a scary situation on Valentine's Day. Ahead of the BRIT Awards on Feb. 18, Styles was walking alone in London when he was suddenly robbed at knifepoint. The star opened up about the incident for the first time while appearing on The Howard Stern Show on March 3. "That's what you get for being single these days, I guess," Styles joked. He said the group confronted him and tried to take his phone by threatening him with a knife, but he escaped unharmed by making a run for it.

You can hear Styles recap the whole situation below.

After the whole ordeal, Styles still attended the BRIT Awards, where he caught up with Horan, except he didn't mention the mugging incident at all.

"I didn't have a clue. We were having a chat and if you haven't seen each other in a while, I don't think the first thing you'd mention would be, 'I got mugged,'" Horan told The Sun in a March 10 interview. "It just shows anything can happen to anyone. I don't think they even knew it was him. I try to live as normal a life as I can in terms of the places I go, but you have to keep an eye out in pubs and walking around the streets late at night."

"Every city’s got its spots. Harry was walking home then he saw a group of lads who kept chasing him across the road. It’s a scary thing," Horan added. "His heart must have been pounding."

Horan's reaction to Styles' incident shows the star was really concerned for him. Thankfully, nothing serious happened to Styles and he can put the situation in the past and have endless reunions with Horan in the future.