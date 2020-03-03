Valentine's Day is normally marked by chocolates and flowers, but Harry Styles' 2020 holiday was anything but sweet. The singer was robbed at knifepoint in London and lived (obviously) to tell the tale. Harry Styles' quotes about being robbed on Valentine's Day are surprisingly chill.

On March 2, Styles appeared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show and opened up about the scary experience.

"It was on Valentine's Day. That's what you get for being single these days, I guess," he started. "I should have had other plans. I was home, I'm about five minutes from home. I'm walking up and I see this group of guys and they've all got, like, hoods up and their faces covered."

I turn my music off, and I'm walking up the street and I keep kind of turning around and the guys crossed the road. And I'm like, 'That's weird.' I hear shuffling of feet trying to catch up to me, so I crossed the street and then they crossed the street, and I'm like ... Oh for f*ck's sake, I think I'm about to get robbed.'"

Unfortunately, Styles' intuition was right.

The situation got sketchier from there. The group of guys surrounded Styles and demanded he "stop f*cking around" and hand over whatever he had on him. Styles gave them his cash, but the muggers wanted more, and demanded he fork over his cellphone, too.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

"I pull out my phone and I'm thinking, 'OK, this is really annoying but I'll wipe it and get a new phone,'" Styles said. "And then the guy's like, 'Unlock your phone,' and the other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants."

Considering phones are filled with personal data, Styles decided he wasn't about to do that.

"I just said, 'I'm sorry mate, I can't. I can't unlock my phone,'" Styles recapped. "And the guy's like, 'You got 10 seconds,' and he starts counting them down and I'm like, 'Fuck, am I going to unlock my phone? Am I going to give him my phone?'"

Styles was quick on his feet, though. He bolted into the street. "Two cars were coming and I felt an opportunity to sprint and run," he finished. Styles was — thankfully — unharmed.

Despite being caught in the unnerving situation, Styles told Stern he is not hiring a security detail and isn't going to let a few thieves keep him from enjoying his solo strolls. I hear ya Harry, but for your fans' sake, maybe walk with a friend next time.