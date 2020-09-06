There's a new breakfast bite that's totally fetch. Pillsbury is releasing a new Mean Girls-themed Toaster Strudel to celebrate the iconic film's connection to the product. Here's how you can get your hands on the limited-edition product.

Pillsbury unveiled its Mean Girls Toaster Strudel in a press release on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The special Mean Girls version of the brand's popular Toaster Strudel is available in two flavors: Strawberry and Cream Cheese & Strawberry. They both feature a packet of special pink icing so you can get creative with drawing your own designs on the Toaster Strudels. You can purchase the product at grocery retailers nationwide in six-count Strawberry and six-count Cream Cheese & Strawberry for a suggested retail price of $2.58. Since the snack is only available for a limited time, you'll want to hit the shelves ASAP.

To kick off the product launch, Pillsbury is hosting "The Most Fetch" Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes for fans. The three grand prize winners will get a personalized video message from Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls. It's a fitting prize, given that it was Gretchen herself who claimed her father was the inventor of Toaster Strudel. The prize winners will also receive one year's worth of Pillsbury Toaster Strudel and Mean Girls merch.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

To enter the sweepstakes, you'll need to take a photo of your most fetch Mean Girls-themed Toaster Strudel icing design using the pink icing included in the package. You'll then need to post the photo on Instagram or Twitter and include #FetchSweepstakes and @ToasterStrudel in the Instagram caption or Tweet. You can also enter without a purchase by sharing a photo of the packaging to Twitter.

The sweepstakes began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 20. You can view the official rules and more details here.

To make things better, you can get a free viewing of Mean Girls through Fandango if you purchase two specially marked boxes of the limited edition Pillsbury Toaster Strudels in one transaction between Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 31.

When you head to the grocery store to pick up your Toaster Strudel, you should follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, which includes wearing a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose, practicing social distancing whenever possible, and implementing regular hand washing.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.