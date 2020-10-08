When the Unsolved Mysteries reboot arrived on Netflix over the summer, it was the latest in a rash of true-crime series to take the nation by storm. But unlike Tiger King or American Murder: The Family Next Door, this was not a one-off series, but the next installment of a tried-and-true show. The original Unsolved Mysteries was the grandmommy of the true-crime show genre when it premiered back in 1987. After 30 years of imitators, it was good to see the old format still works. And if Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 trailer is anything to go by, the show is just getting warmed back up.

Netflix split the first rebooted season of Unsolved Mysteries (which technically could be considered Season 15) into two parts, with the first six cases arriving in July 2020. Those first six mysteries, from Rey Rivera's "Mystery On The Rooftop" to the disappearance of Lena Chapin in "Missing Witness" brought in all sorts of tips, as "detective Twitter" went all-in on trying to solve the murders. The FBI even went so far as to reopen the case of Alonzo Brooks (Episode 4, "No Ride Home"), due to the show's clear-cut argument that the case was botched.

With the first half of the season making such an impact, it's not surprising fans are here for the next six installments. True to form, Netflix revealed the trailer via a series of clues on social media. (It did something similar with the release date back in August.)

If you're not in the sleuthing mood, you can just check out the trailer here and find out which cases are up next:

Here's the second volume's synopsis:

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series.

The second season's new cases include:

"Washington Insider Murder"

"A Death In Oslo"

"Death Row Fugitive"

"Tsunami Spirits"

"Lady In The Lake"

"Stolen Kids"

From a mystery that dates back to 1973 to a relatively new one from 2011, these cold cases range from just-chilled to icy. And while most are set in the United States, there are also cases from Europe to Japan.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.