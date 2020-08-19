Unsolved Mysteries' return to the airwaves after leaving Spike TV in 2010 brought six new cases to the fore. From a hairdresser that disappeared without a trace to a possible hate crime cover-up, there was something for everyone in Netflix's first season of the show. But the good news for viewers is that Season 1 isn't six episodes long — it's 12. That left a new mystery for fans to solve: When will Unsolved Mysteries Season 1, Vol. 2 premiere? Luckily for everyone, the wait isn't long.

The first half of Unsolved Mysteries went over like gangbusters. There were so many credible tips that came in after the first six episodes aired that the FBI even reopened one of the cases. Moreover, it was one of Netflix's biggest draws in July of 2020. According to 7Park Data, an outside research firm that measures streaming service viewership via audience sample (much like Nielsen), Unsolved Mysteries was the second-biggest streaming show of July. The only thing that beat it: Hamilton on Disney+.

Almost 14% of the overall Netflix subscribers it measured watched at least one episode. (Netflix sometimes releases viewership data, but usually only as part of quarterly or yearly earnings reports.)

It's not surprising with a hit series on its hands, Netflix is hurrying to get the other half of Season 1 out to viewers. Volume 2 is only weeks away, arriving on Monday, Oct. 19.

Netflix, naturally, released the news in the most mysterious way possible.

If you can't see it at first glance, look carefully in the left-hand corner of the photo just to the tree's right.

Here's a close up:

Netflix

Here's the synopsis for Season 1's second half:

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

As for what new cases the second half of Season 1 will bring, co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer confirmed to The New York Post there would be more "international" mysteries.

We have a team of researchers who target different countries. In the second six episodes premiering later this year there are two episodes shot internationally.

Unsolved Mysteries Season 1, Vol. 2 will arrive on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.