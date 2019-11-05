Netflix's 'Nailed It! Holiday!' 2019 Trailer Is A Festive Treat

Forget the sappy movies and cheery old songs; there's a totally different form of entertainment that's on its way to becoming a holiday classic. Netflix's Nailed It! Holiday! special is back for 2019 festivities, and the trailer is worth a thousand chef's kisses. So clear your queue of A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch, because it's going to be all festive fails this season.

Hosted by comedian Nicole Byer and celebrity pastry chef Jacques Torres, the holiday special will bring together aspiring home-bakers to recreate holiday-themed culinary masterpieces for a cash prize, with hilariously disastrous results. Guests judges for this wintry edition of the baking competition series include Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ron Ben Israel.

Judging from the trailer, the new episodes will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way until the New Year. From a mysteriously drippy menorah to a concoction that Byer described as "cornbread with mashed potatoes and a dead woman on top," the creations that are teased in the new clip look like they're going to be true gems — and the hosts' and judges' LOL-worthy reactions to them are going to be even more of a treat.

See the full trailer for yourself here:

Netflix on YouTube

There's a reason why Nailed It! Holiday! is such a great source of festive entertainment. The show, like the holiday season as a whole, is about so much more than just baked goods and money. Yes, the contestants are competing for a $10,000, but the focus is more on the fun of it all, as evidenced by the non-winners still leaving the show with smiles on their faces. As hilarious as it all is, the show is also touching, considering how the bakers put their all into a creation they're pretty sure they'll never be able to get right. Add in some gingerbread and you've got yourself an ideal feel-good holiday TV event.

The 2019 Nailed It! Holiday! special will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 22.