Netflix's 31 Days Of Halloween Guide Will Keep You On Your Couch Until November

It's getting dark earlier and the weather is finally starting to get colder, so that could only mean one thing: time to plop down on your couch and binge horror movies. And thanks to Netflix, you no longer have to worry about trying to find the right scary movie for your group of friends. The streaming service is releasing a ton of new and classic horror movies throughout October, along with spooky new original shows. To keep track of it all, Netflix's 31 days of Halloween guide will help you find all the best shriek-inducing movies and shows to keep you binge-watching all October long.

Throughout October, Netflix will be adding a number of horror movies and TV shows to its streaming library, just in time to get you and your friends in the spooky spirit for Halloween. New additions include classic thrillers like The Shining, recent horror hits like Truth or Dare, and a bunch of scary new Netflix original movies like Malevolent and Apostle. And it is not just movies — Netflix is also debuting a ton of original horror series this month, such as Haunted, Creeped Out, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

All of the new additions join Netflix's already terrifyingly robust library of iconic horror movies, like It Follows, The Sixth Sense, and The Conjuring. To be sure you hit all of the scariest movies and shows this month, Netflix made this calendar for you:

Netflix

Or if you would rather find a spooky new show to binge, Netflix has you covered with the perfect way to help you decide. Whether you are a scaredy-cat who wants to avoid anything too frightening, or a thrill-seeker who can't get enough horror, you can use the chart below to help you select the new Netflix horror series that is just right for you:

Netflix

And check out the full list of horror titles that are being added to Netflix throughout October below:

Available on Sept. 28

Hold the Dark (Netflix film)

Available on Oct. 1

The Shining

Available on Oct. 3

Truth or Dare

Available on Oct. 4

Creeped Out (Netflix original series)

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Available on Oct. 5

Malevolent (Netflix film)

Available on Oct. 12

Apostle (Netflix film)

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix original series)

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix original series)

Available on Oct. 19

Haunted (Netflix original series)

Available on Oct. 26

Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix original series)

And of course, Netflix already carries a ton of original movies that are already streaming on the site. Along with the new additions, you can also check out these Netflix original movies that are guaranteed to scare you and your friends: The Ritual, 1922, Clinical, Ghoul, Cargo, The Babysitter, Before I Wake, Gerald's Game, I Am the Pretty Thing That Live in the House, Ravenous, Train to Busan, and Slasher.

Be sure to keep checking Netflix throughout October for all the scary movies and shows you will need.