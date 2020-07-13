Naya Rivera Has Been Found 5 Days After She Went Missing In Lake Piru

On July 8, actor Naya Rivera was reported missing after failing to return from a boat trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. After an extensive rescue search for Rivera that lasted two days, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department shifted efforts from a rescue mission to a recovery mission. On July 13, the sheriff's department confirmed that Naya Rivera has been found. Rivera's team and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

On the morning of Monday, July 13, the Ventura County Sheriff's department announced in a statement on Twitter that searchers found a body at Lake Piru. "A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress," the statement read. The department did not initially confirm the body was that of Rivera, but TMZ reported it was. The sheriff's department announced a 5 p.m. ET press conference to share more details.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department revealed it notified Rivera's family and the medical examiner's office of the body found in Lake Piru, according to a KTLA interview with Capt. Eric Buschow on Monday morning. "When you have a situation like this and it ends up being a recovery, it's hard for everybody involved. I can't even imagine what it's like for the family," Buschow said. "Hopefully this provides some level of closure, whatever that means, for the family."

During the press conference, which was livestreamed on Facebook, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that, based on an initial examination of the location where the body was found, and her physical characteristics, they're confident it's Rivera. They also said there is no indication of foul play or suicide.

The news comes five days since Rivera went missing. KTLA aired footage of Rivera's family and friends meeting on the shore of Lake Piru earlier Monday morning.

KTLA

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said it will further confirm Rivera's identity following a detailed autopsy.

Rivera was 33 years old and is survived by her son, Josey.