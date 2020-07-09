Glee Star Naya Rivera has been reported missing. According to multiple reports, the actress, who played Santana Lopez on the musical-comedy series, did not return from her July 8 trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The local police department has since confirmed Naya Rivera is missing, though they confirmed her son was found safe. Rivera's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

According to multiple reports, Rivera and her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey, had rented a pontoon boat, but when they failed to return the rental, staff called the authorities. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Josey was found safe on the boat. “He’s in good health,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times. “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

At this time, no foul play is suspected in Rivera's disappearance. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," officials said in a separate statement to NBC Los Angeles.

A search-and-rescue operation team was sent to the lake, though they were unable to locate Rivera before dark. The search continued at first light on July 9.

Fox LA shared more details about the missing persons case, reporting officials found her purse on the boat, and her vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon, was found in the parking lot. Additionally, according to NBC Los Angeles, Josey was wearing his life jacket when he was found. An adult-sized life jacket thought to be Rivera's was still on the pontoon.

In a separate tweet, NBC LA's Robert Kovacik added Rivera and her son had been swimming, but she never got back on the boat. Per Ventura Police, the actress is presumed dead, the reporter tweeted.

Rivera was previously married to actor Ryan Dorsey from 2014 to 2018, and they have shared custody of Josey. Dorsey has yet to make comment on the accident.

The search for Rivera is currently ongoing.