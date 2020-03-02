The rumor mill has long been convinced that YouTuber David Dobrik was secretly dating his assistant and BFF, Natalie Mariduena. However, it seems like the tides have shifted. Over the past few months, Mariduena has been romantically linked to another member of Dobrik's Vlog Squad, Toddy Smith. So, what do the stars have to say about a possible Noddy 'ship? Well, Natalie Mariduena and Toddy Smith’s astrological compatibility may come as a very pleasant surprise.

For starters, Mariduena was born on December 1, making her a Sagittarius, and Smith was born on April 11, making him an Aries. Both Aries and Sagittarius are fire signs, and while there's always the potential for two people of the same element to overwhelm each other, with Aries and Sagittarius, this isn't usually the case. These two fiery partners tend to get along so well because their passion is typically expressed in different ways. Sagittarius tends to be passionate about living life to the fullest while maintaining a positive outlook. Meanwhile, Aries flames are more focused on being assertive and action-driven.

"When Aries and Sagittarius come together in a love affair, it can be a match made in heaven," wrote Astrology.com. "Both are explorers and pioneers. This relationship is torrid and exciting and both partners are always ready for a new adventure. They both crave life experience of their own and don’t like to waste time just reading about it or listening to others talk about theirs." With fundamentally compatible outlooks on life, it's easy to see why Mariduena and Smith may have been attracted to each other.

Since Aries is a cardinal sign and Sagittarius is a mutable sign, this implies that Smith could be the more assertive partner who's not afraid to take charge, while Mariduena could be more willing to go with the flow. Needless to say, all of the heat will also make for some serious sparks between the sheets. And what's more, these signs often connect on a very deep emotional level because they are similar enough to find common ground, but still different enough to keep each another on their toes. Although it'll likely be mostly smooth sailing for an Aries-Sagittarius love combo, it's important that these two don't get so caught up in adventures that they forget to keep the romance alive.

Ultimately, this is a solid pairing, according to the stars. In the long-term, this is a partnership that has so much potential, but both people need to be committed to maintaining the romantic sparks, or this could devolve back into a platonic friendship. Although it's still not clear whether Mariduena and Smith are officially an item, their astrological compatibility is definitely off-the-charts. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both vloggers for comment on their rumored relationship, but didn't hear back in time for publication.