It's no secret that fast fashion is less than good for the earth. Between the industry's regular use of toxic dyes and non-biodegradable polyester, as well as its low sales prices that encourage consumers to buy, buy, buy, its environmental impact is serious. So when news of Missguided's under-$2 bikini broke in mid-June, people were rightfully critical. A bikini? For $1.26?! That is absolutely not okay for so many reasons.

As reported by Dazed, this is actually the second time that the retailer has released its £1 ($1.26) bikini, which was available exclusively on their UK site. As with the first drop, it sold out in a flash this time around. Missguided posted a Tweet to announce the bikini's return, writing, "IT'S BACK @ brown.ellie in the £1 bikini set everyone will notice (but your bank account won’t) Shop the 'one pound bikini' in sizes 4 -24 on site but be quick babe, there's limited stock." Featuring a classic triangle top and string bikini bottoms, the swimsuit looks like a typical offering from the retailer and, if I didn't know better, would likely be something i'd consider adding to my closet. Who doesn't love a classic back bikini, am I right?

Thankfully, people do know better. Despite the fact that the bikini sold out in a flash, people came out in droves to react to the product and bring up concerns as to why it should not be a thing. First up is the fact that it's made from 85% polyester. Not only is the material not biodegradable, but it also requires a water-thirsty production process and is colored with toxic dyes, according to sustainable fashion site, Good On You.

Worker's rights were also brought up with the launch of the bikini, with customers pointing out that a £1 price tag couldn't possibly cover material fees, production cost, and fair wages. As pointed out by Dazed, "Missguided was one of the labels found to be working with UK-based sweatshops, as detailed in a report published last year."

Finally, a bikini this cheap is basically asking to be worn once or twice and then tossed aside, perpetuating the culture of over consumption that's destroying our earth. How many of these non-biodegradable bikinis do you think will end up in landfills within the next few months? We need to start valuing our clothes and buying pieces that we want to wear for years — much less seasons — to come.

Missguided posted a response to the criticism on their website:

"We launched the £1 bikini as a promotional item to celebrate 10 years of empowering women to look and feel good without breaking the bank. It cost us more to produce than £1 and we're absorbing the costs so we can offer it at an incredible price as a gift to our customers. There has been no compromise with this bikini - it is sourced to the same high standards as all of our other products."

While it's somewhat encouraging to know that the bikini was supposedly made like every other Missguided product, it doesn't help the fact that the act of releasing it in itself propagated the devaluation of products. Hopefully, this fiasco will encourage consumers to be more conscious about their future purchases.